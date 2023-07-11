Recently, in covering a city council meeting in a neighboring town, I elected to do it by Zoom, which I don’t normally do because the sound quality is not always a guarantee covering a meeting that way. It’s fine whenever the person speaking faces toward the phone making the recording (which is what Zoom was designed for), but not so great otherwise.

But this particular council usually meets for at least two hours, and much of what they discuss does not need to be in the paper. Their agenda had two or three items that could be the lead for a story or broken out into several stories, but the rest was either routine business or developments on things that had been discussed previously.