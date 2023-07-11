Recently, in covering a city council meeting in a neighboring town, I elected to do it by Zoom, which I don’t normally do because the sound quality is not always a guarantee covering a meeting that way. It’s fine whenever the person speaking faces toward the phone making the recording (which is what Zoom was designed for), but not so great otherwise.
But this particular council usually meets for at least two hours, and much of what they discuss does not need to be in the paper. Their agenda had two or three items that could be the lead for a story or broken out into several stories, but the rest was either routine business or developments on things that had been discussed previously.
Previously, when I covered this meeting by Zoom, I did not have the option to share a video feed of myself. This time not only could they see me, but it was obvious by how they had positioned the phone so that the entire council could see me.
That was their mistake. I now had a captive audience.
Because when I couldn’t hear what was going on, I passed the time and amused myself (and anyone else watching) by messing with the video feed.
First, the council has a close up view of the deep recesses of my nostrils and the many nose hairs contained within. Then I gave them a close up of my left eye, where they got to see it widen with shock at whatever they said or dart back and forth nervously.
But no one seemed to notice that. I realized it was probably just because they assumed I had brought the phone close to me in an attempt to hear them better. So I decided to try something a little more obvious.
I grabbed Valentine, my four-legged companion and positioned her on my lap and the phone so it looked like the Boxer was taking notes for me. I even manipulated her front paw so it looked like she was waving at them. That got a laugh out of the city clerk.
The scene with the Boxer didn’t last long, because she doesn’t like to be held that way for long. But one laugh was all the encouragement I needed.
Some other things I did to try to get them to laugh:
– Slowly move closer to the screen, pretend to bump into invisible glass and shake my head like I was momentarily stunned.
– Use my hands to make shadow puppets and pretend to be attacked by them.
– Try to hypnotize them by waving my pen in repetitive motions.
– Pretend to be disgusted by something that smelled bad.
– Clasp my hands in front of my mouth and wiggle my pinkies so I looked like an alien trying to talk.
– Pretend to be shocked by things they said that were not at all shocking.
– Manipulate perspective so it looked like I had a soda can or other objects for a head.
– Bang my head like I was listening to rock music.
– Bump the camera with my nose like I was a dog sniffing them out.
– Grin devilishly and raise my eyebrows a few times like John Belushi just before the food fight scene in ‘Animal House’ like I was up to something (which of course I was).
– Ominously point at one of them like I had caught them doing something.
– Put my hand over my mouth and pretend to laugh villainously when absolutely nothing was taking place.
To the council’s credit, I didn’t have any idea that they saw any of this, because they didn’t react. It appeared that one or two were trying to avoid looking in my direction, but that’s typical when people are in front of a crowd and a little nervous.
But, just before they went into executive session, the mayor waved his finger at me a few times before shutting off the meeting. I was the only person still on the Zoom call.
I was reminded of the time in fourth grade when Mrs. Miller spun around after catching me making faces at the other kids while she had her back to us writing something on the board. This was the fourth or fifth time she caught me doing that, so she said, “Goddamnit Ryan, stop screwing around and pay attention or I’m sending you to the office!” which of course only made it irresistible. That was also the day they decided to put me in the gifted program, which I don’t think was a coincidence.
I stuck around to catch a little bit of discussion after the executive session because there was one more business item on the agenda. When the meeting was at its end, the mayor asked me how the paper was doing. So I had to pretend like I hadn’t just spent the majority of the meeting screwing around as I told him we’re doing OK.
Both papers are doing fine, by the way. The cuts we’ve made and a little bit more income from Junction City is allowing us to catch up on the bills that we got behind on. We anticipate that we should be caught up in a month or two.
We aren’t out of the woods yet of course, but no longer am I considering selling either paper. If we can start catching up in one of the least profitable parts of the year, we will be in good shape when business picks up in the fall.
I will of course have to eventually do something about not having any days off, because that likely has contributed greatly to these juvenile antics being way more amusing than they should have been.
