EDITOR'S NOTE: This historical recap of The Dispatch and its impacts on Clay County will appear once a month mid-month during our sesquicentennial. Let us know what you think by calling us at (785) 632-2127 or emailing at  newseditordispatch@gmail.com

With The Dispatch changing owners twice in less than two years, it’s no secret that the transition has been tumultuous and we’ve seen some hard times. But now as we approach our 150th year operating under the name ‘The Dispatch,’ we like to remind our readers that this isn’t anything new in the business. 