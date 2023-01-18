EDITOR'S NOTE: This historical recap of The Dispatch and its impacts on Clay County will appear once a month mid-month during our sesquicentennial. Let us know what you think by calling us at (785) 632-2127 or emailing at newseditordispatch@gmail.com.
With The Dispatch changing owners twice in less than two years, it’s no secret that the transition has been tumultuous and we’ve seen some hard times. But now as we approach our 150th year operating under the name ‘The Dispatch,’ we like to remind our readers that this isn’t anything new in the business.
The Dispatch has seen some hard times, particularly in its early years. The city’s first newspaper failed after just over a year and a half in business. The first Dispatch was published March 12, 1873, when J.W. Miller bought The Clay County Independent while it was under foreclosure, changed the name and then sold it to Capt. O.M. Pugh, who fought in two wars before becoming a newspaperman. The paper was sometimes referred to as The Democrat (even though that wasn’t its official name) while Pugh owned it, because he was such a staunch Democrat. Pugh did later start a paper called The Democrat in May of 1879, but it wasn’t around for long.
The Dispatch changed hands every two or three years until 1894, when the Dispatch Publishing Company was created, which published not only The Dispatch, but also another weekly paper, The Sun. One of the early owners of the paper, former Dispatch editor Ned Valentine’s great uncle, D.A. “Del” Valentine, bought a half-interest in the paper in the 1880s but sold that interest to the other owner, Wirt Walton in 1883 when he bought The Times, another weekly that had been started in Clifton but was moved to Clay Center by its owner in January 1879.
B.F. Hemphill, editor of The Dispatch in the late 1890s who also had part ownership of The Times along with Capt. Pugh in the first year or so that D.A. Valentine owned it, recalled “that there was never a more loyal bunch in the world.”
“When some enraged individual came up to whip the editor, as happened now and then, there was an ominous gathering of the gang right close to the front door,” Hemphill wrote in an article recalling the early years. “One young fellow would have in his hand a hardwood side stick ready for instant action. Another would be ostentatiously fingering a wicked looking kindling chopper. The mallet and planer would be in evidence. It would be a hardy bird who dared to start anything with that array of scrapping talent lined up so close by.”
But the editor too was a scrapper. In 1889, D.A. Valentine witnessed a Clay Center doctor shoot a man he was irate with for pursuing his daughter. The victim coincidentally was not paying attention to his attacker because he was reading the latest paper as he walked down Fifth Street, the editor testified at the murder trial.
For about 20 years, The Dispatch prospered after organizing under The Dispatch Publishing Company. In 1903, it was doing so well it became a daily, but the hard times weren’t over.
In 1914, The Dispatch Publishing Company sold both the daily and the weekly to The Republican, which merged the papers and used the paper as propaganda for a private electric company owned by F. L. Williamson, one of the owners of the newly-merged paper. The city, which had established its own electric utility, sued the paper in a landmark case that went all the way to the US Supreme Court. Not only did the paper lose this case, the Court’s decision is what started Clay Center Public Utilities and gave municipalities the right to operate public electric utilities.
You would have thought that would have been the end of The Dispatch, but it wasn’t. Somehow, the paper held on, though it did change ownership quite a bit over the next 27 years. It didn’t truly prosper again until The Clay Center Publishing Company, owned by the Valentine family, bought back ownership in 1941.
Over the years there have been a few to criticize The Dispatch for what’s in as news and on the opinion page. But I can take solace in two things: I’ve never had to display a weapon to convince some enraged individual to leave; and nothing I’ve written has ever been brought before the Supreme Court.
It does help to put it all in perspective.
So please, join us in celebration of surviving 150 years and getting through hard times. The reason we’re creating a Clay Center version of a popular board game we’re calling Clayopoly as our 150th anniversary promotion is because despite our competitive nature, this community has an amazing capacity to come together. Despite all our differences, we always find a way to get through the hard times and lift each other up.
