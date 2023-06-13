Seven years ago, we had a whole different idea of how crime should be reported and how we should not only address the underage drinking problem, but also, how we should fix the drug crisis within Clay Center.

When law enforcement representatives and other concerned citizens  in Clay Center approached us in 2016 with the idea of not only reporting juvenile arrests, but also specifically, parents hosting minors; we agreed that accountability could only be a good thing. After all, recovering addicts themselves will tell you that accountability is a key part of the recovery process.