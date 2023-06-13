Seven years ago, we had a whole different idea of how crime should be reported and how we should not only address the underage drinking problem, but also, how we should fix the drug crisis within Clay Center.
When law enforcement representatives and other concerned citizens in Clay Center approached us in 2016 with the idea of not only reporting juvenile arrests, but also specifically, parents hosting minors; we agreed that accountability could only be a good thing. After all, recovering addicts themselves will tell you that accountability is a key part of the recovery process.
While parents and some members of the community did not think we should be reporting juvenile arrests, we noticed an almost immediate change in the attitude about underage drinking. It stopped being socially acceptable.
That year, 2016, was also the year The Clay Center Dispatch started putting in mug shots – not because anyone asked us to, but on our own volition. I remember the case that triggered that decision – a 22-year-old from Clay Center was arrested on a Marion County warrant for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation and hosting minors consuming alcohol.
I remember thinking, ‘My God, if that’s what underage drinking can lead to, we need to do everything we can to stop it.’ So I approached our editor about printing mug shots, which most newspapers do. We had printed a mug shot before once or twice on a major crime, but not regularly. After drawing up a policy and getting the sheriff on board to release mug shots, we started with mug shots on the more serious crimes, and by the end of the year we were printing them on just about every felony, including drug crimes.
We didn’t just print those mug shots in the paper, we also put them up online and on Facebook. But you might notice we don’t do that in either The Dispatch or The Union anymore. In the last year, we’ve only printed a couple mug shots in murder cases. There’s a good reason for that, and it’s not wholly because it saves us space in the paper. Mug shots aren’t that big – we could have squeezed them in if we wanted to.
What changed our minds about mug shots is that we started to hear from the other side. There were of course many in the community who thanked us for putting in mug shots, because they wanted to know who was in trouble and would not have recognized them face to face.
But it didn’t stop there. Putting mug shots on social media particularly caused problems, and not just from the people who were arrested. We saw people on social media accosting others and writing things about the people getting arrested that didn’t need to be there.
We had gone from just holding criminals accountable to publicly shaming them. While we firmly believe we need to be open about crime and addiction in particular, opening that can of nastiness was not where we wanted to be. Thinking that social media was the problem, we stopped posting mug shots there.
Soon people trying to recover from their addiction began to approach us. I’ll be frank – we didn’t take the people who just got arrested for possession very seriously, because almost no one is happy about their arrest being in the paper. It took hearing from a young single mother, whom we believed was genuinely trying to stay on the straight and narrow, that made us realize that putting in mug shots wasn’t accomplishing what we thought it should.
Her mug shot in the paper prompted family and friends to cut her off, ended charitable assistance, and made it difficult to even get a job to support herself and her children. So naturally, she went back to drugs, because there was no place else to go.
Hearing that testimony made us rethink putting in mug shots altogether. Putting people in a position where they couldn’t recover didn’t feel right. As I’ve said before, we believe in second chances, we love a good comeback story.
So we decided to pull back by limiting mug shots to drug distribution, person and sex crimes and other violent offenders. Eventually we eliminated mug shots on drug crimes altogether and the less serious person crimes (such as domestic battery) too, because those crimes often have addiction at the root of their offense.
Since acquiring The Union a few months age, I have seen no pressing need to put mug shots back in the paper. We now reserve them for the most serious of crimes.
In a similar way, Clay Counts too has evolved in its approach to underage drinking and drug use. They have gone from an organization that wanted to do everything they could to stop the immediate impact of drinking, to a trauma informed approach focusing on a deeper understanding of the lasting impact of underage drinking on both the individual and the community. Clay Counts understands you have to address the root causes of addiction, not just the addiction itself. This includes addressing mental health, as well community values and norms.
Clay Counts is doing a great job of utilizing the grants they have received to increase mental health awareness, resilience, and prevention activities for Clay County. One they’re seeking now aims to “grow a responsive and compassionate environment,” which they’ve tagged with the acronym “GRACE” to remember how important compassion is.
Clay Counts Facilitator Lori Martin and Clay County Health Department Director Dana Rickley recently reminded me that the organization’s goal isn’t to point fingers, but “to lift others up.” They’re right – Compassion is a more effective way of addressing problem behaviors. Substance misuse is a coping mechanism that is often in response to shame.
And shaming people doesn’t work. It only leads them back around to the problem that got them into trouble to start with.
Ryan D. Wilson is also publisher of The Junction City Uncion
