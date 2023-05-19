Before I get into how the paper is doing, I’d like to tell you a joke about a manager who didn’t like his boss. This manager got a call from a co-worker saying, “I’ve got good news and bad news,” and asking “Which would you like to hear first?”
Knowing that the business was struggling and about to go under, the manager said, “I guess I’ll hear the good news first,” and he was told that the company’s board of directors had just fired the boss. Although he did not like his boss, he did not wish that on him, so he exclaimed, “Oh my goodness! What’s the bad news?”
To which the co-worker responded, “You’re now in charge.”
If you’ve read the headline, you can probably guess that the bad news is that we’re going to have to cut the paper back to publishing once a week. Currently most ads go in the Tuesday paper – only about four or five ads on average go in the Friday paper exclusively, which means the Friday publication isn’t paying for itself. It makes sense that while we’re making cuts, we cut the Friday paper too. That change will take place starting in the first week of June.
So now the good news – business is picking up, particularly in Junction City. We expected that paper will be self-sustaining next month – possibly even profitable beyond that. With this and the other cuts we’ve made, Clay Center should be self-sufficient soon as well.
But to be frank, it’s been a rough month. I’ve had to cut a third of my staff, the savings I won’t see until the next pay period. I’ve had to borrow to get through the last three pay periods, which is always a clear indicator that the business is about to go under. With the summer being a lean time for this business, I know I can’t be doing business as usual and I have to make every cut I can to survive.
But there’s more good news – with these changes, publishing once a week should be temporary – something we just need to do through the summer. Fall is our busiest time of the year, so we will revisit publishing twice a week in mid-August.
In the meantime let’s go over what the weekly paper will look like compared to what we have. Publishing twice a week you’ve been getting 12 to 18 pages of content a week, not counting special editions. Publishing once a week you will get papers in the 10- to 14-page ]range. As far as local content goes, you won’t see much of a decrease, as we’re cutting out an opinion page with little to no local content, one of the classified pages as each of them are half-filled with filler, and moving content that was on one of the front pages to inside. We will also be cramming in as much local content as we can, which means less filler, fewer house ads promoting the paper and in some cases, smaller type (mainly headlines, briefs and more condensed cutlines under photos).
With less staff, I won’t be able to cover youth sports or features outside of what is submitted to us; but you haven’t been getting a lot of that anyway. There may also be less local opinion, as we will only have what fits one page instead of two.
You will still get plenty of local government coverage, police and court news, stories about what kids are up to and what’s going around town, as I believe these are the essential components of what makes a good community paper.
As always, my promise to you is that we will put out the best possible paper for as long as we can.
