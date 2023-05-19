Before I get into how the paper is doing, I’d like to tell you a joke about a manager who didn’t like his boss. This manager got a call from a co-worker saying, “I’ve got good news and bad news,” and asking “Which would you like to hear first?” 

Knowing that the business was struggling and about to go under, the manager said, “I guess I’ll hear the good news first,” and he was told that the company’s board of directors had just fired the boss. Although he did not like his boss, he did not wish that on him, so he exclaimed, “Oh my goodness! What’s the bad news?”