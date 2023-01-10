The best advice I’ve received in this business from a longtime mentor is that while it’s OK to resist change, never stand in the way of progress. I’ve done my best in the 11 years as news editor here and the time since purchasing the paper to live by those words.
So let me clarify, although an editorial in the fall opposed building a new stadium on grounds that the majority of the community doesn’t support it, I personally am not against the idea of building a new football stadium. On the contrary, I think it’s a good idea.
A similarDispatcheditorial eight years ago also opposed building the new softball fields east of CCCMS for similar reasons. But after they were built, while covering the first games being played we agreed with the rest of the community that it is a nice facility. The improvements made covering games being played there much easier and enjoyable. Even though so many in the community felt strongly these fields weren’t needed, the idea had merit and they ended up being a good thing.
So for that reason, what the district has planned for a new facility east of CCCHS will no doubt be something Clay Center can be proud of, a vast improvement over what the community currently has. People wanting to move into a community like ours might even see it as a reason to move here.
But that doesn’t mean Unruh Stadium has to be torn down just yet. Building a new stadium and preserving the old stadium doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive.
David Jermark, along with other like-minded citizens, got the ball rolling on obtaining historical status through the state for Unruh Stadium. This won’t necessarily stop the new owners of Unruh Stadium from tearing it down, but it will put into place a bureaucratic mechanism that will slow it down and give the city council the power to prevent destruction of the facility if it so chooses.
Given that Unruh Stadium is one of the last WPA stadiums in the state (the only other one is located in Beloit) and that the community is so sentimental about this much-loved landmark, there is value in preserving it.
We hope that the new owners who are scheduled to close on the purchase of the stadium at the end of the month will see value in preserving it too. But if they don’t, we pray that the public officials who were elected to represent us, and not them, will stop them or anyone else from destroying what is a valued part of our community.
Clay Center isn’t the first community to be faced with this difficult decision. Often what becomes of such facilities is that they get repurposed for public recreation. Even though the city just built new fields for flag football and youth soccer, that shouldn’t preclude using Unruh to expand into other areas of public recreation.
Unruh Stadium has many more years to give us. Please allow the stadium to give all that she’s got left.
So we encourage the district, our elected officials and the new owners of the property to continue to move forward. Build the best facility possible for youth and use Unruh Stadium to its fullest potential to expand recreational opportunities.
