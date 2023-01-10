Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

The best advice I’ve received in this business from a longtime mentor is that while it’s OK to resist change, never stand in the way of progress. I’ve done my best in the 11 years as news editor here and the time since purchasing the paper to live by those words.

So let me clarify, although an editorial in the fall opposed building a new stadium on grounds that the majority of the community doesn’t support it, I personally am not against the idea of building a new football stadium. On the contrary, I think it’s a good idea.