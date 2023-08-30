Last week the Kansas Department of Commerce released who had won one of their coveted ‘Next Gen Under 30’ Awards. This year’s list included five from Clay Center – Gavin Ware (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and Taylor Mall (Grow Clay County) in the non-profit category, Caleb Siebold (Siebold Farms) in the Ag and Food Production category, and Chole and Rylee McDaniel (First Class Cleaning LLC) in the other category.
And while we are proud that so many from Clay Center received this award that recognizes the next generation of leaders, we are most proud of our own nominee, Quinn O’Hara, who stands out as the only winner in the Media and Public Relations category that was nominated by a newspaper.
Quinn stands out for a lot of reasons.
She came to Clay Center seeking a new start, and came here, of all places because she has family here. She walked into our office asking for a job taking photos pretty much right out of high school with no experience, a portfolio that showed she had an eye for capturing beauty in the ordinary and a camera we knew would be a challenge to make the most out of with the limitations it had.
But I remember I got my start in the journalism field pretty much the same way. I too walked into a newspaper office so green that I was oblivious to how green I was and asked for a job writing.
I figured, Why not give her a chance and see what she can do? We asked her to take sports photos, and warned her that was the hardest assignment out there; but if she could do that, then she could do anything we threw at her.
She surprised us by not only coming back with great shots that only improved with each assignment, but she also showed this old dog a new trick on how to improve his action shots. We only wished we had more space to print more of her shots, because every one she’s submitted has been worthy of publication.
In the spring, when we realigned positions to take on putting out a second newspaper, the Junction City Union, Quinn stepped up by helping write stories on sports and other school activities. I’ve mentored quite a few aspiring journalists in my time at Emporia State, but I’ve nevers seen anyone pick up writing as quickly, naturally or with as little direction as Quinn has. We are pleased that Quinn has returned to cover sports and anything else we throw at her this fall.
We know that Quinn’s journey has not been an easy one. Because of our diminished support, we could not offer her full-time work, so she has had to work a second job while working for us. Even though the community has welcomed her for the most part, we know a few were not receptive to her choice of pronouns. That was an adjustment for us too - but Quinn has not let that define her.
She has become a great journalist – the sort this business needs to continue to thrive. We nominated her because we can think of no one in our field who is more deserving of a Next Gen Under 30. And we are so stinking proud of her for being selected as a winner.
Join us in congratulating Quinn for being selected for this honor, as well as all of the others who were selected.
