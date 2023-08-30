Last week the Kansas Department of Commerce released who had won one of their coveted ‘Next Gen Under 30’ Awards. This year’s list included five from Clay Center – Gavin Ware (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and Taylor Mall (Grow Clay County) in the non-profit category, Caleb Siebold (Siebold Farms) in the Ag and Food Production category, and Chole and Rylee McDaniel (First Class Cleaning LLC) in the other category.

And while we are proud that so many from Clay Center received this award that recognizes the next generation of leaders, we are most proud of our own nominee, Quinn O’Hara, who stands out as the only winner in the Media and Public Relations category that was nominated by a newspaper. 