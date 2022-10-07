The boxer’s up to something. I got a feeling she’s up to no good.
The old house not only has more space for her to get into trouble. There’s also plenty of blind spots for her to hide and find trouble without me realizing it, unless I’m right on top of her. Like a toddler, I just assume she’s getting into trouble if I can’t see her.
And when I see her looking around as she’s sneaking around the corner, I really know she’s up to something.
This old house has got her spooked, though. I’m constantly alerted to her barking to nothing (or at least seemingly nothing). She has a better sense of neighbors and other dogs in the neighborhood than I do, and she doesn’t believe me when I tell her they’re nothing to worry about.
But sometimes it is nothing – a draft as the wind changes direction and hits the house differently, the rustle of the tree, the house settling a little as we shift our weight from one spot to another. These little disturbances really disturb her – so much so that I’m beginning to think the house might be haunted.
She’s the noisiest right when I get home. Part of that is because she misses me and needs to let off some pent off energy from being in the kennel all day. A little bit of it because she wants me to feed her – and the sooner, the better.
But when she’s not barking is when I really need to worry.
That’s when she’s upstairs getting into things I’ve got packed away in the bedroom, getting into the trash, stealing something from the Shih Tzu, or tearing up something I didn’t think she could get to. I once left an open bag of chips on a shelf that’s about chest high that I didn’t think she could reach. I was wrong.
One night she pulled the Shih Tzu’s microfiber bed out from under the end table where he likes to hide, drug it through the kitchen, through the alcove that leads to the stairs and into the bedroom. It had to have taken her at least a half-hour, and I’m lucky it took her that long – because when I finally caught her, she was fixing to tear it up, but hadn’t yet quite got there.
The ShihTzu often feels the brunt of her ire. She steals his food if I’m not looking, his spot on the couch if I let her, kicks him off the bed if she can get away with it. Anything I might get for him to chew instantly becomes hers, even if I’ve already given her five identical bones to chew on.
The little guy’s usually a good sport about it – unless he’s sitting on my lap. That’s where he draws the line.
I figured a lot of her bad behavior has cropped up because I haven’t been spending as much time with her as I did before I moved back to Clay Center, when I had more free time. And yes, that’s a big part of it.
But I realized there’s another reason. The times she’s the orneriest are also the times my son has usually been around to play with her. Now that he’s in college, she’s not getting that.
She’s being such a brat because she misses her favorite chew toy.
