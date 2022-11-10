I don’t know what it is about the neighbors, but the Boxer absolutely hates them.
The Boxer likes to bark at everybody – the mailman, the meter readers, kids walking to school, people exercising in the morning, cars driving by, the guy who lives down the street who thinks he can rap while he’s listening to music on his headphones but can't.
She barks at the squirrels trying to raid the walnut tree, the garbage truck that comes down through the alley, the fat black and white tabby that hangs out around the garage. Sometimes I swear she’s just barking at the wind as it rustles the leaves. She even barks at me until she realizes it’s me.
Sometimes even pulling her ears isn’t enough to get her to stop.
But when it comes to our neighbors, she doesn’t just bark. When she sees them, she runs out the back with teeth bared, snarling and slobbering, as fast and as intimidating as she can be. I’m a little embarrassed, because she’s really not as vicious as she claims to be. She’ll run around the backyard aggressively, jump up against the fence and the gates, threatening to tear down the fence if that’s what it takes.
You’d think she’d get used to the neighbors. They’re there practically all of the time and from what I can tell, they’re fairly nice people. They even talk nice to her when she growls at them.
I’m guessing she’s so protective because I live between neighbors who both own small dogs that are either Chihuahuas or a mixed breed that looks something like that. Val doesn’t like other dogs, and especially not small dogs who mock her because she can’t get to them through the fence.
On top of that, these dogs are not usually pinned up or restrained by a lead. The one west of me usually stays in the back because someone’s usually outside keeping an eye on him, but the one from across 10th Street pretty much runs the neighborhood.
So every morning, afternoon or evening when I let the boxer out, I have to scold her for barking at the neighbor's dogs. It’s always my spoiled brat who starts it.
“Relax girl, they aren’t hurting anyone,” I’ve told her. She never listens, so I have to limit her time outside to just a few minutes.
It’s gotten to the point that I let Val and Leonard out separately, because if I let them both out, they’ll both start barking. The Shih Tzu’s bark is anything but intimidating, but that doesn’t stop him.
Maybe she just doesn’t like how they look. Perhaps they don’t smell right. It’s possible she knows something I don’t know – they’re small enough that they could have snuck inside the fence when she’s not back there. Who knows?
But I suspect the explanation is that Val just likes to bark at them. She really doesn’t need a reason.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.