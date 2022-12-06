Between businesses that have filled just about every available space and new residents that have moved in, the town of Wakefield is quite literally bursting at the seams.
We are very pleased to see our neighbors to the south are experiencing such good fortune.
The town has seen its ups and downs between the ebb and flow of soldiers and support personnel stationed at or deployed from Fort Riley. While the lake attracts visitors, they also feel the pinch when those visitors leave or don’t come because of illness or concerns about blue-green algae blooms.
It wasn’t that long ago that the population had dipped to a point where USD 379 was looking at closing part of the school. Except for a couple of anchor businesses, their business district was struggling with revolving-door businesses that were in and out quickly and a lot of those buildings were just not occupied.
How did they turn things around? As with all things of this nature, it wasn’t just one thing, but a bunch of efforts to improve the town all over. Here’s just a few of the things they’ve done we know have contributed:
BUSINESS REVITALIZATION: The businesses that were run down are either gone or have been remodeled into something they weren’t before. This includes transforming the SuzyQ bar into a restaurant, repurposing the strip mall into the Wakefield Inn and bringing in new businesses that found a way to thrive. We have heard people rave about the food at the Suzy Q and the Bomber Grind, the options for gifts at Two Sisters Collectibles and how nice the event center, Scanoli’s is.
Dollar General putting their faith in the community by opening a new location there no doubt helped too, as a new store where you can buy everyday essentials is important to a small town and helps attract new residents.
PUTTING PROGRESSIVES IN CHARGE: When we say progressive, we don’t mean liberal, we mean anyone who is willing to make things happen regardless of their political persuasion. Wakefield has elected a council and mayor who are not just willing to get things done that needed to be done, but one who is committed to making Wakefield a destination.
The city government is fixing sewer and water issues, put pressure on property owners of run-down properties to fix them up, promoted the town as a desirable place to live and passed policies that mirror those goals. These sound like simple things, but they aren’t. Leaders working together with their constituents always lead to enhancements that benefit everyone.
QUALITY OF LIFE ENHANCEMENTS: Wakefield has fixed up its parks and playgrounds,added a frisbee golf course and convinced the people all over town to paint and add barn quilts to their buildings and homes, a way to attract visitors to town. They have made good use of Clay County Park, which in the past has been an untapped resource. This summer it was filled with campers who stayed longer than they normally have.
The city is continuing to press these improvements by looking at bringing benches to town like the ones Clay Center has, how they can improve walking trails at the nearby Kansas Arboreum and ways to further capitalize on their location next to Milford Lake.
No doubt there have been other things contributing to the town’s success, but you get the picture. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.
Right now, the town is so full that recently the city council passed an ordinance limiting Air BNB’s because they were concerned that too many in the city would keep families from moving into an otherwise unoccupied home. That kind of success is mind-blowing.
In our opinion, it couldn’t have happened to a better community.
Both organizations the best at what they do
A slight correction from last week’s letter from the editor: The Lighthouse For Christ and Common Ground Ministries are separate non-profit organizations who work so well in concert with each other that we mistakenly thought they operated under the same umbrella.
That isn’t the case, but we stand by what we said about them in last week’s column. Both organizations do more than anyone else in helping those in need in our community and there is no better way to help those in need than by giving to them.
