As fewer people run for local and state offices, a concerning trend of state legislators also serving on boards and councils of local governing bodies has become more and more prevalent.
Traditionally, when elected to a state office, it is customary to resign from a local governing body so that officials can focus exclusively on serving the public at the state level. Though customary, this is not a law.
In both Junction City and Manhattan, we’ve seen state representatives and senators continue to serve on city councils and commissioners, including Rep. Jeff Underhill in Junction City and Sen. Usha Reddi in Manhattan.
Even Clay Center has not escaped this trend of local officials continuing to serve after being elected to a state position. Former Rep. Suzi Carlson, a municipal judge, continued to serve in that role part-time in surrounding communities after elected to serve in the Statehouse, though she resigned as municipal judge of Clay Center, which was a full-time position.
We have mixed feelings about this kind of service. On the one hand, serving on a city council or school board is good preparation for serving in the Legislature, and they often face the same issues, particularly when it comes to budgeting and allocating public dollars. Serving in the Statehouse and on a city council, county commission or school board as the like-minded goal of representing the people that elected you and the interests of that community or communities to the best of your ability, whether it’s locally or at the state level.
On the other hand, doing both raises a legitimate conflict of interest, as these public servants are sometimes asked to choose between what’s best for the state and what’s best for the local governing body they also represent.
For example, a legislator also serving on a school board may have to decide whether to support a school finance measure based on how it affects the school district they’re also representing. Although school finance is extremely convoluted, the goal of the state finance formula is to allocate state dollars in a way to ensure that every child attending a public school gets the same quality education, regardless of whether they live in a poor district or a rich one. A legislator from a richer district is likely to support a measure that puts more dollars in their district’s budget to give their kids the best education possible, regardless of whether that’s fair to the rest of the state or not.
Arguably, legislators have to juggle these kinds of competing interests without serving on additional governing bodies. But those who chose to do both have an unfair advantage in being able to rally support quickly for a pet project; and the disadvantage of not being able to pay full attention to what’s happening in their community when they get busy during the Legislative session.
We’ve seen lots of great legislators who’ve served their communities both locally and in the Statehouse, though not simultaneously. Vern Swanson, who represented Clay Center well as a Republican in the House, previously served on the USD 379 school board. Sen. Tom Hawk, who represented both Clay Center and Manhattan, spent most of his career as a principal or superintendent. Rep. Nate Butler, former mayor of Junction City who also served on the USD 475 school board prior to that service, has represented Junction City well in the Statehouse.
We encourage legislators to choose one or the other – serve the state or your community, but don’t try to do both at the same time. Voters almost always are better served when the people who represent them don’t have to divide their time between two competing interests.
Recently, Sen. Reddi, who was appointed to fill Sen. Hawk’s remaining term, resigned from the Manhattan City Commission in May so that someone else could be elected in the fall to fill her position. Reddi’s district includes parts of Geary County. Rep. Jeff Underhill, who also represents Geary County in the Statehouse and is in the middle of a four-year term on the Junction City Commission, is continuing to serve in both roles.
It will be interesting to see which one represents their community and/or district better.
