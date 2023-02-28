Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

I know many of our readers are wondering how taking on The Junction City Union will impact The Dispatch. As much as I’d like to promise you there will be no changes, that’s not realistic. I can only promise to make the changes to impact The Dispatch as little as possible.

The first major change will be that I will step back from the role as editor so that I can help beef up ad sales in Junction City by being there three days a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until we can hire another full-time ad rep there. Both Rusty Connally and Melanie Musselman will be helping me to accomplish that.