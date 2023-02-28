I know many of our readers are wondering how taking on The Junction City Union will impact The Dispatch. As much as I’d like to promise you there will be no changes, that’s not realistic. I can only promise to make the changes to impact The Dispatch as little as possible.
The first major change will be that I will step back from the role as editor so that I can help beef up ad sales in Junction City by being there three days a week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until we can hire another full-time ad rep there. Both Rusty Connally and Melanie Musselman will be helping me to accomplish that.
Being in Junction City means some of the breaking and spot news coverage may be handled by other staff, though I still intend to cover school board meetings on Mondays, cover news here on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and help out a little with sports coverage in the evenings. You may notice fewer opinion pieces written by me. You may also notice some pieces published in both newspapers; however we don’t intend to have much duplication between the two publications.
Ali Smith will be assuming the role of interim editor in my absence and Melanie, who will remain in Clay Center full-time, will also be making day-to-day decisions on my behalf.
Another major change is that our sports editor, Joshua Smith will be assuming the role as Editor of the Union, where he will manage a team of writers and also cover news. Josh will be a big part of what will make the Union a big success, so please wish him the best of luck!
Our freelance photographer, Quinn O’Hara will be assuming a bigger role in covering sports. We hope to have her trained up to write sports and news part-time in the summer or sooner, with a goal of becoming full-time by the fall.
In the meantime we will also be utilizing high school students to take photos and relying on coaches more to fill in that gap. We hope that utilizing high-schoolers will become permanent as we like the idea of putting student-generated content in the paper. You may notice sports stories will be more streamlined (shorter) and there will be more sports photos in paper because of this.
You might also notice that we may use freelancers, contributing writers and submitted content a bit more. You can help us by submitting content whenever possible. More letters to the editor would also be welcomed to fill the opinion page with more local content.
Other staff will have responsibilities to provide support for both newspapers, including Trich York covering circulation and billing; Ali Smith, layout, editing and design; and Kay Johnson, obituaries and social/club news. All of us will be doing at least some copy editing for both publications.
In the short term, my staff will be stressed as we make these adjustments. We will appreciate your patience and understanding during this period and any effort to help us out. Long term, we anticipate that the Union will rebound much like The Dispatch has, and we will be able to hire more staff there and make that operation more self-sufficient.
Acquiring the Union will go a long way in making both publications more financially solvent. In doing this, we will show the rest of the world how to breathe new life into a failing newspaper, which is very exciting.
Above all, we appreciate your support in this venture.
