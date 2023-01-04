Predicting how the year will turn out is something I normally avoid doing, but this year I’d like make a few generalized predictions on how this year will go because I expect it’s going to be a good one.
First, the bad news;
ANOTHER DRY YEAR: The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Midwest will see a cold, dry winter this season and the country as a whole will see colder weather and more snow on the East Coast. They’ve predicted temperature to be 8 degrees lower than normal as a whole. While we have yet seen too much of that, we also are just now getting into the coldest months of the year and are now enjoying a January thaw, which we typically see at the start of January.
The rest of the year is going to look a lot like last year, which was drier than normal. We were spared from the record highs the rest of the world saw, but don’t expect that trend to hold. We will feel the effects of climate change like everyone else.
If the farmers don’t do well – which is possible if the drought continues, that will have an impact on the local economy. This is something to keep an eye on, but don’t worry about it just yet.
The rest is good news:
TIGERS WILL PLAY WELL: Our boys teams especially will see a better season this winter and spring than they have in years past, particularly wrestling and baseball. Basketball will likely end the season with more wins than they have in years past and we’re excited by the very real possibility they will go to state this year.
Lady Tigers will have a good season too – as Clay Center usually has a strong girls basketball team and softball team and we’d be surprised if they didn’t make it to state again. In the individual sports, we expect more athletes to go to state in wrestling, track and golf.
We won’t make any predictions for the fall, but we say that given some of the best athletes the Tigers have are sophomores and juniors, they’re bound to play well next year too.
ANOTHER YEAR FOR GROWTH: The surge in the market that Wakefield and Clay Center saw last year is going to continue, as we expect more developments will cause more commercial properties downtown to be renovated and occupied and new options for new residential properties to be built in Clay Center. With quality-of-life improvements being made, which will also continue, we’re going to see more people move to town.
Wakefield is now at capacity with just about every residential property occupied, so they’re likely to peak temporarily until a developer starts building new homes there. New commercial development is not out of the question either as existing properties are filling up in both towns.
A YEAR FOR COMPETITION: We’ve had a lot of new business start up last year, and with more people moving to town, that’s likely to continue. More competition is good for consumers, and it’s good for business too. Expect existing businesses to step up their game in an attempt to keep and get more of your business.
CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP: 2023 is a year for local elections. Given that there have been some recent decisions that haven’t been popular with the community, expect to see more people running for local offices than in the past, particularly the school board and city council. More interest in local politics is always a good thing, no matter what the reason.
Also, even though this isn’t an election year for national politics, pay attention to who puts in a bid to run for president. Even though Trump and Biden have both announced they’re running for 2024, who challenges them within their own parties could be interesting.
A BETTER DISPATCH: We couldn’t end the column without making a prediction about the paper too. More people, more growth means there’s going to be more going on, so expect a lot of local news in the paper this year. So if you’ve gone a while without subscribing, this year you should be reading what’s in the paper (and advertising in it too).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.