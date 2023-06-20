Lately we’ve heard a big to-do about nothing when it comes to the use of courtesy titles to refer to someone by the preferred gender when it differs from the one they’re biologically born with.
In Geary County, Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard was reprimanded in 2021 for refusing to address a biological female who identifies as a male by his preferred pronouns or preferred alternative first name, instead addressing him by his last name with “Miss” in front of it. She cited religious reasons for doing so. In 2022, a federal court ruled that she was free to speak without violating her conscience by communicating in a manner that is consistent with how she is required to address the student in school.
As a result, the school district settled a lawsuit filed by Ricard and revoked a policy that kept teachers from informing parents that their kid was going by different pronouns unless the student consented. We understand USD 475’s reasons for this policy, as well as why they revoked it. They were only trying to protect transgender students, and that is laudable; but our society hasn’t quite caught up.
Since then, the right has hailed this ruling as a victory for free speech and parent rights, but it’s one won at the cost of civil rights of a population that is extremely vulnerable. Recently, a school board candidate in Clay Center cited this case as evidence that students in schools are being “indoctrinated” by the left.
The policy now is, in both Clay Center and Junction City, that teachers and other school officials are encouraged to refer to students by their preferred pronouns, but aren’t required to do so. USD 379 Curriculum Director Jaclyn Pfizenmaier had a great answer when asked about this issue, saying that they use preferred pronouns as a show of respect to that person, and to teach students to respect others.
In the news business, we refer to the titles of Mr., Ms., Miss, and Mrs. as “courtesy titles” for a reason. They’re used as a courtesy to that person – nothing more, nothing less. We know some people struggle with the use of alternative courtesy titles and pronouns among the LGBTQ population and we sympathize with that reluctance.
We all have grown up with the notion that anyone who looks like a male should be addressed as “Mr.” and “he” or him” and anyone who looks like a female should be addressed as “Miss, Ms. or Mrs.” and “she” or “her” and it’s very hard to go against that even when you support the idea that people should be addressed by their preferred pronouns regardless of whether they were born that way or not. We really, really struggle with the use of “they” as a gender-neutral pronoun for just one person, but we’re getting used to it.
However, it is not accidental misuse that is disrespectful. As long as you’re making an effort, most transgender individuals understand that it is an adjustment.
But, we find purposely going out of your way to address someone by something other than their preferred pronoun, gender or courtesy title and citing religious beliefs for doing so as not only disrespectful but also, self-serving.
The federal court is right in that technically, this is covered by free speech and/or freedom of religion. However, these freedoms don’t mean freedom from consequences. The rest of us will judge this as deplorable behavior. Your religious beliefs don’t give you the right to treat someone else badly.
You wouldn’t go out of your way to refer to a straight male as “Miss” or “Mrs.” or a straight female as “Mr.” because that too would be insulting and disrespectful to that person. Don’t do it to a transgender person.
Refer to them by their preferred pronouns or courtesy title as a courtesy to them, because doing so treats them with respect, like they’re a human being.
