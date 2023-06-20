Lately we’ve heard a big to-do about nothing when it comes to the use of courtesy titles to refer to someone by the preferred gender when it differs from the one they’re biologically born with.

In Geary County, Fort Riley Middle School teacher Pamela Ricard was reprimanded in 2021 for refusing to address a biological female who identifies as a male by his preferred pronouns or preferred alternative first name, instead addressing him by his last name with “Miss” in front of it. She cited religious reasons for doing so. In 2022, a federal court ruled that she was free to speak without violating her conscience by communicating in a manner that is consistent with how she is required to address the student in school.