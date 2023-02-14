Another anchor of the Clay Center downtown received multiple nominations for ‘Best of Business’ awards to be announced by Grow Clay County at their annual meeting on Saturday.
It’s absolutely fitting that Ginger’s Uptown was nominated for awards for ‘Best Store Front,’ ‘Best Customer Service’ and ‘Best Retail Business.’
Whether it’s for the Christmas window contest or for any other holiday, competing with Ginger Walker to top her store is a challenge none of us can keep up with. While it helps to be in the home decor business, that only isn’t the reason we always look to see what Ginger’s is doing before we decorate. She consistently finds one-of-kind products and creative designs that make her the envy of the town.
A few Christmases ago I mentioned how impressive the storefront looked – I think it was the year she had a huge angel constructed out of repurposed barn tin that towered over everything else in the display. Ginger’s response was “It better be,” because the store front is what moves her product, especially during Christmas.
Ginger bought the building because of its huge storefront. With the corner, she has not just one but two storefronts for people to see the best of what she has to offer. She has quite literally made a living out of people “window shopping” since her opening in 1986.
But of course, that isn’t the whole story. We’ve seen businesses with great store fronts come and go over the years. Couple that with good products and great customer service, and it’s no wonder that Ginger’s Uptown is so successful. They’ve figured out the winning combination.
They’ve picked up business in unexpected ways. Not many people know that most of their business actually comes in from out of town – but that’s how good they are. They pull in people from outside of the community.
Like other successful businesses, they’ve become a pillar in the community. They’ve been the driving force behind the Clay Center Business Association, an organization that in its brief existence picked up where the Chamber left off before merging with Grow Clay County. They’ve been a key component in our favorite promotions, from the Chocolate Crawl and A Taste of Clay Center to Pinko on the Square.
But if you really want to know what makes this store special, you need to look no further than what they posted about receiving three nominations
“We love our customers and we love our community!” the store posted on its Facebook page. “It’s all of YOU that make our job the absolute best one! Thank you for always loving us and supporting us!”
