As an icebreaker, 50 participating in a brainstorming session on Monday last week on where the school district should be headed were presented a picture of two trees. The one on the left was in a desolate landscape where it was the only sign of life, and it was barely holding on. The one on the right depicted a flourishing tree full of life surrounded by overgrown grass.
When asked where they would like to see their child, most in attendance of course said “on the right.” Like the flourishing tree, of course we want our kids to succeed. But when someone asked me what I thought, I said I want my son to spend some time under the desolate tree, because that’s often what life gives us.
According to Bestcolleges.com,a little less than a quarter (24 percent) of all full-time college freshmen in the US dropped out in their first year between 2019 and 2020. As of 2021, about a third of college students (31.6 percent) who enrolled in 2015 were no longer enrolled and had not received their degree.That’s startling considering that about two-thirds of Kansas high school graduates (64.7percent) go directly to college.
Overall, about half of 25- to 29-years had an associate’s degree or higher between 2010 and 2021, according to an article by Forbes magazine based theNational Center for Education Statistics’Report on the Condition of Education 2022. That study also found that age group had lower levels of unemployment and better-paying jobs with post-secondary education.
In the last couple years, unemployment and people changing jobs has been at an all-time high – largely because of the pandemic. According to a 2021 Fortune article, more than a third of U.S. workers changed employers or lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic – double the typical level in the previous two decades. Typically workers change jobs about every four years, and younger workers change jobs more frequently.
With these statistics in mind, the thing we need to prepare our kids for, is change – and that includes failure. How do we do that? Here’s a few ideas:
PRIORITIZE ATTENDANCE: If you talk to an employer, the No. 1 reason they fire someone is for being late or not showing up at all. Not so coincidentally, that’s also a top reason secondary and post-secondary students fail classes. USD 379 has done a lot to address this issue and get to the root of chronic absenteeism, and we encourage them to keep it up.
TEACH LIFE SKILLS: Learning to live within a budget and learning to take care of themselves is something all young adults struggle at least a little bit when they first go out on their own. USD 379 has taken the right steps by requiring a financial literacy class and other measures, but for it to really take root kids need to be immersed in it. Teaching life skills is something parents and other community members can and should step up to do.
REAL CONSEQUENCES:. If we really want to break the pattern of juvenile bad behavior translating into bad behavior when they grow up, we need to rethink juvenile justice entirely and have real consequences that align with what they will face as an adult. This isn’t an easy thing to fix.
A good start is simply to better educate kids on the consequences of their actions – particularly once they become adults. Too many kids leave high school without knowing the legal ramifications of not holding their anger in check, getting a DUI, or having a child before they’re ready to be a parent.
ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH: Ask any addict in dire straits how they got there and they will tell you it didn’t happen overnight. Most often their addiction started with something seemingly small – a way to pick themselves up when they were depressed or to escape their problems. But without a real solution, the pick-me-up or escape happened more and more until it snowballed into a situation where they got in over their head before they realized it.
Getting depressed and wanting to escape problems like poverty is also a reason kids fail, even if they don’t get into drugs. We know USD 379 and teachers are concerned about this issue and are doing the best they can. We don’t know how to solve this, but they have our support in anything they might try.
These and other great ideas were presented by participants of last week’s brainstorming session. We are pleased that the school board went to this much trouble. We hope they hear what participants had to say and implement goals that are appropriate.
