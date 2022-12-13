Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

As an icebreaker, 50 participating in a brainstorming session on Monday last week on where the school district should be headed were presented a picture of two trees. The one on the left was in a desolate landscape where it was the only sign of life, and it was barely holding on. The one on the right depicted a flourishing tree full of life surrounded by overgrown grass.

When asked where they would like to see their child, most in attendance of course said “on the right.” Like the flourishing tree, of course we want our kids to succeed.  But when someone asked me what I thought, I said I want my son to spend some time under the desolate tree, because that’s often what life gives us.