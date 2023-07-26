This week, the Fair is about to get started in Clay County and is wrapping up in Geary County, which, if you ask me, is the best time of the year.

I always looked forward to it because that’s when the carnival came to town, and that’s something we could afford, especially on one of the nights when they offered unlimited rides if you bought an armband. I know the Geary County Fair no longer has a carnival and the Fair that I grew up around in Marshall County decided not to bring in a carnival this year because of low attendance, and that’s a shame. 