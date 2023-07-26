This week, the Fair is about to get started in Clay County and is wrapping up in Geary County, which, if you ask me, is the best time of the year.
I always looked forward to it because that’s when the carnival came to town, and that’s something we could afford, especially on one of the nights when they offered unlimited rides if you bought an armband. I know the Geary County Fair no longer has a carnival and the Fair that I grew up around in Marshall County decided not to bring in a carnival this year because of low attendance, and that’s a shame.
Because that’s where I made a lot of good memories, especially in the summer I was in junior high and made some new friends. That year we were old enough to run around the carnival unsupervised by parents or older siblings.
So, we decided to play a game of “Truth or Dare.” You wouldn’t have thought these new friends I made who were supposed to be the smartest in the class would be good at such a game, but they made it interesting. At first, no one wanted to be the first to take a dare. But I took one after one of them asked, “Who do you have a crush on?” because that was the summer I kissed my best friend, with disastrous results, and I wasn’t ready to share that with these new friends.
The dare I got, from the orneriest of them, was to rock one of the carriages on the ferris wheel hard enough to be yelled at by the operator.
“Are you sure?” I asked. It wasn’t because I was scared. I grew up around a bunch of older cousins who dared each other to see who could hold onto the electric fence the longest and who could pee on it the longest, and holding the former of those titles, I wasn’t afraid to take a risk. I just didn’t want to waste an armband that took almost all of my spare cash to buy.
“If we get kicked out, you win the game,” the darer said.
Now imagine three teenage boys all giggling in a ferris wheel carriage while I attempted to rock it back and forth and the rest of our friends snickering from the sidelines. It did not take the operator long to notice us, but I wasn’t the one who got blamed for it. The operator yelled “Hey you, cut it out!” and pointed at the most red-faced (and most obviously guilty) of us.
But it impressed my new friends, who couldn’t believe I actually did it. As the first one to successfully complete a dare, it was my turn to dare someone else. So I dared the one who claimed to be the bravest of us to go down the slide backwards that claimed to be the biggest one in the world. Obviously it wasn’t, but it was still big enough to be pretty intimidating.
“Oh that’s easy,” the brave one claimed.
“I wasn’t finished,” I said. “You have to drink a soda while you’re doing it and do it without puking.” Since concessions weren’t allowed on the rides, this not only added the thrill of doing something we weren’t supposed to do, but also meant he had to get past the adult at the top who was making sure everyone went down the slide safely. Somehow, he managed not to be caught with the can of soda, turned himself around and chugged the soda on the way down. But he didn’t quite make it without puking. Fortunately for him and everyone who came down the slide after him, he did make it to a trash can before emptying the contents of his stomach, so we decided it still counted.
Other things we dared each other to do was to stand up on those rides that spun and whirled around (another thing you weren’t supposed to do), riding the mini roller coaster meant for little kids, and of course, embarrassing ourselves in front of teenage girls. No game of truth or dare among teenage boys would be complete without that.
To this day, I’m amazed we weren’t kicked out, though we were gently encouraged a few times to go home before we got into trouble.
I took the last dare close to closing, which was to ride a ride that had a sign posted “You must be at least 16 to ride this ride.” It was the one that basically spun you upside-down in a cage at the end of a spindle. None of us were 16 – not even close – and none of us could convincingly pull off maybe being 16. My friends had all been trying to get on this ride all night – and were sternly turned away, but I hadn’t dared to yet – mostly because I looked younger than them.
But I had to when the bravest one said, “If you can get on that ride, you win the game.” I was also supposed to sneak in a soda and chug it without puking, but fortunately by then we were all out of money, so that got waived.
When it was my turn to get on, the operator gave me a stern look. But before he could turn me away, I said, “Help me out, I’m trying to impress a girl.” I waved at a random girl who was nearby, who waved back. She was a complete stranger.
The operator nodded and waived me through. As to whether I made it through without puking, you’d have to ask the guy riding next to me or one of my friends, if you can find them. Because I’ll never tell.
I know carnivals are becoming a thing of the past, but I’m pleased that Clay County still has one that’s part of the Fair and Junction City also has a big one that’s part of Freedom Fest. I sincerely hope my hometown fair can bring it back.
Because that’s where the best memories are made, and sometimes, where boys become men.
