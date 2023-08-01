It’s hard to believe it, butThe Dispatchhas made it through a year under new ownership andThe Unionwill celebrate six months under new ownership at the end of this month. These anniversaries have both snuck up on us and seemed a lot longer than that, because a lot has happened in that time.
Over the last five or so years, bothThe DispatchandThe Unionhave transitioned from daily or semi-weekly papers making around $350,000 a year to weeklies making quite a bit less –The Dispatchis making about a third of that andThe Union, about a fifth of that. In their heyday, both newspapers made more than $500,000 a year, and I thinkThe Unionwas even more. WhereasThe Dispatchhas held steady in subscribers at around 1,100,The Uniondropped from about 3,000 readers to 600.
These losses in revenue is no reflection on this community – but rather, part of the larger nationwide trend of advertisers and readers turning to newspapers less and less and to other quickly more readily available news products, whether it be Twitter and other Net-based services for national news or Facebook for what your neighbors have been up to.
The reality of that trend, though, really hit home in this last year (and in the last couple of months especially) as we tried to find a way to keep going despite the hard truth that we were hemorrhaging with expenses far exceeding the revenue coming in.
At first, I thought we could keep going pretty much as we did as a daily and publish twice a week, because for each paper, there was a lot of excitement about a local owner bringing local content back to the paper, and I hoped the advertisers would come back because of that. Some have, of course, but not enough.
I acquiredThe Unionbecause I thought combining resources would help us save money. The deal also put a failing press into the hands of Seaton Publishing, who has the resources to make it sustainable and keep our printing costs down, which also helped us. That was part of the solution, but didn’t quite get us to where we needed to be.
So I talked to other newspaper owners about what they’re doing to survive. Kansas newspapers are doing some creative things toget by.There’s one operating as a non-profit business. A couple newspapers in suburban areas of Kansas City are online-only. Quite a few no longer operate out of a traditional storefront. The Mercury staff gave me good advice on how to keep printing costs down. But for the most part, it came down to figuring out how to operate with fewer staff.
So between the two newspapers, we went from seven full-time staff members to four and temporarily let go two of the three part-time writers who work for us. Letting go of that many people was the hardest decision I had to make, but it meant letting go of good people whose help we needed, but it was the only way. In May, I thought I might have to close both businesses at the end of June because we were out of money, two months behind on our printing bill and a few other bills and I was at a point I couldn’t borrow any more.
But I’m pleased we’ve been able to turn things around. Not only can we pay our bills, but we’ve caught up on them. We aren’t out of the woods yet – there’s still a lot of temporary debt to pay off that we will start paying on the next month, but we’re taking steps forward.
We’re also making enough I can bring in help we need for both papers to continue to provide local coverage in the long run, including Quinn O’Hara as a part-time sports writer forThe Dispatchand Lydia Kautz as the associate editor forThe Union. In that role, Lydia will be laying out part of the paper as well as generating more content.
We’d also like to hire a sports writer forThe Unionand a full-time ad representative who can sell and design ads for both papers. Hiring the right person for these positions will help take some pressure off other staff members, but it may take awhile to find the right person. My plan is to have Melanie Musselman to transition to an editorial position, as she is doing a great job as copy editor and I would like her to take more of a leadership role on editorial content. For now, Melanie will remain our ad director, as she is also a heck of a good salesperson.
I would not have been able to keep the paper going without good people on my team. Rusty Connally is also one heck of a good salesperson – he’s the reasonThe Unionhas become profitable. Tricia York has taken on everything I’ve thrown at her, and because she handles not only circulation, but also billing and legals, her job title will be changing to Customer Service Director. And even though Kay Johnson won’t let me call her anything other than Social Editor, I want the public to know she does a lot more than that – I consider her my right hand. She handles not just the obituaries and social news, but also designs ads and lays out half of both papers, and does the bulk of the work for at least half of special editions. She’s doing work previously done by three or four positions.
As far as what the future holds, I’m afraid it isn’t likely we’ll be printing twice a week anytime soon. We’d have to general $6,000 a month in additional revenue (per paper) for that to happen – $2,000 for the printing cost alone and the rest
for staff to support it, including a page designer and a writer.
To reopen a downtown retail space, we’d have to generate $2,000 a month more (per paper), which is doable, frankly the revenue we would pick up from having a retail space – which would be minimal – doesn’t justify the expense of having it. We need to pay off $30,000 in temporary debt before we can consider reopening our downtown office.
We will also keep exploring out-of-the-box ideas to generate new revenue like Clayopoly, which I’m pleased to say we’re just about ready to order the boards for. We are in the middle of getting final approval from advertisers who’ve supported this product and will have it out in time for Piotique. We put a few feelers out in Junction City and we think there might be support for a local version of Monopoly there too.
The other promise I will make to you, the reader, is that we will keep going and we will keep the paper interesting. Thank you again for your support, especially during this difficult period.
