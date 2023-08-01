It’s hard to believe it, but The Dispatch has made it through a year under new ownership and The Union will celebrate six months under new ownership at the end of this month. These anniversaries have both snuck up on us and seemed a lot longer than that, because a lot has happened in that time.

Over the last five or so years, both The Dispatch and The Union have transitioned from daily or semi-weekly papers making around $350,000 a year to weeklies making quite a bit less – The Dispatch is making about a third of that and The Union, about a fifth of that. In their heyday, both newspapers made more than $500,000 a year, and I think The Union was even more. Whereas The Dispatch has held steady in subscribers at around 1,100, The Union dropped from about 3,000 readers to 600.