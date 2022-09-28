Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

With the recent fatality accident, there has been a lot of speculation on what actually happened, but one thing is clear – the Clay Center City Council should reconsider the removal of stop lights from that intersection.

The council made this decision in June about six months after one of the lights was blown down during a severe storm. Replacing them would have cost approximately $94,000. However, a traffic study by KDOT found the lights were not necessary based on the amount of traffic.