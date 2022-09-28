With the recent fatality accident, there has been a lot of speculation on what actually happened, but one thing is clear – the Clay Center City Council should reconsider the removal of stop lights from that intersection.
The council made this decision in June about six months after one of the lights was blown down during a severe storm. Replacing them would have cost approximately $94,000. However, a traffic study by KDOT found the lights were not necessary based on the amount of traffic.
Generally speaking, we don’t like to see traffic lights where they’re not needed. However, the study did not take into consideration another very important factor – a lot of accidents occur at that intersection. One needs to look no further than the police reports to know that.
A witness to the fatality accident called it “horrific” and the decision to remove the lights “an act of utter stupidity.” While we wouldn’t go that far – hindsight is 20-20, afterall; we share his sentiment that it would be foolish to not restore the lights now. While we can never know for certain, we don’t doubt that lights at that intersection probably would have saved that pedestrian’s life.
Already, we spend a lot of money on safety. A lot of the city’s tax revenue goes to maintain the police and fire departments – and they’re worth every penny.
The council spent far more on things that don’t have nearly the impact on safety that stop lights at this location would have. If they’d like, we can provide them a list of things they’ve bought or are thinking about buying that aren’t more important. Let’s start with the $27,000 they’re thinking about spending on a fuel pump for the airport with a credit card machine that has a chip reader that the city could rent instead of buying.
And maybe we don’t need to cut things to afford these lights. Every month the council talks about how much more the half-cent sales tax for the streets brings in compared to what was initially expected when it was first passed. At that time, the council thought they’d be fortunate if it brought in $32,000 a month. Now it brings in over $20,000 more. Would stop lights not be an appropriate use for those funds?
And if the city isn’t willing to do it, perhaps we need to ask KDOT to rethink their decision on the matter. This is an expense they should have picked up anyway, as it’s on their highway.
Surely we can find the money somewhere to do the right thing.
