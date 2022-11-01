Given that we live in a largely Republican state, it’s easy to dismiss the upcoming general election as one that’s not important. After all, aren’t all of the Republicans going to win this time?
Voters shouldn’t get into that mentality, however. Although slightly more than a one-third of registered voters in Kansas are Republicans and a little less than a third are Democrats, it’s that third block of voters – unaffiliated – who could easily swing an election one way or the other. This year that block of voters, who are mostly young people, are highly motivated to vote because of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Democrats are also highly motivated to vote for the same reason.
That means this year’s general election is likely to be much closer and more interesting across the board.
Of course, there are a few races that we can safely predict the Republican incumbent will easily defeat any other challenger. That includes Sen. Jerry Moran, who is not only well-liked by conservatives, but also by moderates and even a few Democrats. U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann is also highly likely to defeat his challenger in Big First District of Kansas, which has always been largely conservative. The same can be said for any other incumbent running in just about every other congressional district in Kansas.
Locally, there are three candidates on the ballot voters should keep an eye on. This includes two in the 64th District seat of the Kansas House. In a normal year, this race wouldn’t be a close call, but given that neither candidate is an incumbent and they have different approaches to campaigning, this race may be closer than we’d think at first glance.
The Republican from Clay Center, Lewis “Bill” Bloom hasn’t done much campaigning since the Primary, while Patricia Smetana, from Wakefield, has done a great deal of canvassing door-to-door and public speaking in public spaces around the county. This could make all the difference, as they both appear to hold similar positions on the issues despite the difference in parties. Just talking to voters one-on-one wins more votes than anything else. This is a year where that really matters.
Another local candidate voters should keep an eye on is the retention of District Judge John Bosch. Although it’s highly unlikely that a sitting judge will not be retained, Judge Bosch has done some things that have not been popular with voters in his district – both in Manhattan and in Clay Center. Despite being a Republican, he often is described as “a liberal judge” for how he sentences.
Specifically, this means he has been soft on crime – choosing to depart from presumptive prison sentences and granting probation instead whenever he can and reducing sentences when he can’t. He has also made some court proceedings closed to the public by initiating drug court here in Clay County. The idea is that offering this kind of privacy will encourage drug offenders to be more honest about their usage and more sincere about getting help to defeat their addiction, but it remains to be seen whether that will actually work.
Voters should also remember to vote to retain Kansas Supreme Court justices and other judgeships, as there is a radically conservative effort to remove judges for not being conservative enough. The truth is, judges (and Supreme Court Justices especially), strive to be impartial rather than conservative or liberal.
In the state races, the big one to keep any eye is the race for Governor. Kansas is the only state defending a Democrat governor in a state that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and 2024, but that doesn’t mean Gov. Laura Kelly is going to lose.
Perversely, Republican Derek Schmidt getting Trump’s endorsement may be what loses him the election for governor, as Kansans have demonstrated they will not accept a governor is too radically right – as they did when they voted for Kelly over Kris Kobach four years ago.
Likewise, Kobach may lose his bid for Attorney General for the same reason. Getting Trump’s endorsement didn’t help him win the governorship four years ago, and it’s not going to help him now when Trump is less popular. Even Republicans chose Roger Marshall over him for the US Senate in the primary two years ago.
The fact that even conservative and unaffiliated voters may support a Democrat over a Republican in two state races could have a domino effect in the other state offices. This is the year we could see more Democrats than ever elected at the state level.
And what a statement it would be to the rest of the world if Kansas suddenly turned blue.
