Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

Given that we live in a largely Republican state, it’s easy to dismiss the upcoming general election as one that’s not important. After all, aren’t all of the Republicans going to win this time?

Voters shouldn’t get into that mentality, however. Although slightly more than a one-third of registered voters in Kansas are Republicans and a little less than a third are Democrats, it’s that third block of voters – unaffiliated – who could easily swing an election one way or the other. This year that block of voters, who are mostly young people, are highly motivated to vote because of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Democrats are also highly motivated to vote for the same reason. 