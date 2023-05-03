Since we have almost raised enough to get through the next payroll but still are facing about $6,000 a month deficit on income coming in versus expenses, we’re announcing a few changes to address that, a couple that will take place immediately.
First, we’ll be sending the Friday paper out in the mail for in-town subscribers instead of delivering it by carrier, which saves us almost $1,000 a month. We hope to have our production schedule changed by next week so that in-town subscribers will receive the Friday paper in the mail on Friday, but for this week you may receive it on Saturday instead. In-town subscribers are welcome to stop by the office Friday for a complimentary copy of the paper if they wish to receive it the same day.
The other change will be less color. Since color doubles the printing cost, we’ve implemented a minimum requirement of at least two 2-column by 4-inch ads or ads that are equivalent to that size that are in color to print color. That’s enough to cover the cost of color. We will of course honor deals we’ve made previously for color ads that are part of packaged deals.
Additionally, we will be closing our downtown offices at the end of the month and will be operating out of our homes to put out the paper. That saves about $3,000 in overhead.
We are also considering whether to publish The Dispatch once a week instead of twice a week, which would save about $2,000 a month in printing and distribution costs. We think the other changes and cuts should be enough to address our budget deficit without having to do that; and frankly we will put that off as long as possible as we know doing that will lose subscribers and advertisers.
However, we may not have a choice. Summer tends to be a lean period for newspapers, as that’s when some advertisers cut back as their utility bills go up. I anticipate I may have to consider publishing once a week in late June or July, as the only other option is to cut another position or two or cut my employees down to part-time hours.
Right now, we are down to the core number of people it takes to put out a newspaper with local content, and we’re all working very hard to do that. If I cut anymore, it will negatively affect the content.
Again, I am sorry that it has come to this. Please continue to support us. I firmly believe that community newspapers play a vital role, even though we have diminished.
