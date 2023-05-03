Since we have almost raised enough to get through the next payroll but still are facing about  $6,000 a month deficit on income coming in versus expenses, we’re announcing a few changes to address that, a couple that will take place immediately.

First, we’ll be sending the Friday paper out in the mail for in-town subscribers instead of delivering it  by carrier, which saves us almost $1,000 a month. We hope to have our production schedule changed by next week so that in-town subscribers will receive the Friday paper in the mail on Friday, but for this week you may receive it on Saturday instead. In-town subscribers are welcome to stop by the office Friday for a complimentary copy of the paper if they wish to receive it the same day.