If they do their job right, you’d barely notice it; but you really notice it if they don’t.
We’re talking about those unsung heroes, the guys who get up early in the morning before everyone else and work the weekends to make sure our roads, streets, highways and sometimes even sidewalks are safe by clearing snow.
It didn’t pass our notice that in the last snow after we received 5 or 6 inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 21, Clay Center street workers worked that Sunday to clear snow out of the downtown while there wasn’t as much traffic there so we could get to work safely on Monday. Likewise, county road workers were out that weekend putting in overtime too to make the roads safe so kids could get to school, workers could get to work and farmers could farm.
Okay, so maybe the kids wishing for a snow day don’t wholly appreciate it, but we do.
Both governmental entities and the state highway department have done a great job over the years to keep our roadways safe during the winter months with prompt removal, proactive spreading of salt and sand and making sure their snow removal equipment is ready to go well before the first snow.
Consistently, we don’t have to wait very long for snow to be removed. Not every county in the state can say that. It’s always a worse winter in those parts where snow isn’t removed as quickly.
We know winter isn’t quite over – there’s still some nasty weather coming up in the forecast. However we know our snow plows are up to the task, and we won’t have to worry about being able to get around when winter weather gives us its worst.
These departments have good leadership and hard willing workers that made this possible, and we greatly appreciate it.
