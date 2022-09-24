The other day I attempted to take the boxer for a walk around the neighborhood.
It’s been years since I’ve taken her on a proper walk that was more than just a jog around the block. Where we used to live for two years didn’t have the best sidewalks, so it was something that had fallen to the wayside.
But I figured I’d take the boxer with me when I needed to check something out just a couple of blocks away from my house. Surely she could be good for such a short walk, I thought.
I hadn’t forgotten what a pain in the neck she can be. But usually, if I let her go crazy for a bit after I put a leash on her, play tug of war for a bit, pull her ears and give a good scolding once we start walking, she usually calms down enough to follow my direction. No such luck this time.
I’m not sure if it was because I was fighting two years worth of pent-up energy or if she had forgotten everything I taught her about walking on a lead, but that dog wouldn’t calm down for anything. She was almost as bad as a 2-year-old pup! She’s now 7, which is old enough to know better!
She yanked the leash every which way going back and forth sniffing things out. She tried to chase a squirrel, a bird, and three cars that drove by.
I thought we might have a serious problem when someone’s unleashed terrier tried to follow us on Lincoln Avenue, as she isn’t friendly toward other dogs, especially yapping little ankle biters. But we got past the little guy without too much trouble.
It was the two, way bigger dogs behind a wooden fence on Eighth Street she tried to take on. We’re lucky there wasn’t a weak spot in their fence.
Finally we got to our destination in the south part of town. I had intended a longer walk — maybe swing a bit more west to hit Dexter Park or go downtown, but with all the trouble she was giving me, I figured I’d best go straight home.
On the way back, we avoided the two spots we had run into dogs, which did make the walk go a bit more smoothly. Other dogs and a cat caught her attention, but they were far enough away, she didn’t try to bolt after them.
We did have to stop to sniff someone’s flowers and to let a neighbor know she saw them watching us from their front porch.
About a block from the house, she stopped cold and refused to go any further. At first I thought she was just getting hot or tired — because she’ll really drag butt if she gets overheated or too tired. But we hadn’t gone very far, and I then realized she had stopped because she knew we were almost home and didn’t want the walk to end.
“Come on girl, I’m sorry,” I said, gently tugging on the leash. “We’ll go on another walk soon.”
She looked up at me sadly, but with that promise, she got up reluctantly and followed me in.
It’s been two weeks and I’ll admit I still haven’t.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.