The City of Chapman announced that it will be closing the public park rest rooms early at 8 p.m. nightly because of vandalism, though they would make an exception on nights when ball games are played past 8 p.m.

Looking at the pictures they posted of torn-down curtains, strewn paper towels and scattered toilet paper, people were quick to say, “Oh my goodness!” or “How awful!” and “How disrespectful!” In one photo, some enterprising individuals had brought in a  wooden palette they jammed on top of a stall cock-eyed. Most blamed kids for this behavior, because school just got out and they’ve seen a bunch of kids out running around late.