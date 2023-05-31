The City of Chapman announced that it will be closing the public park rest rooms early at 8 p.m. nightly because of vandalism, though they would make an exception on nights when ball games are played past 8 p.m.
Looking at the pictures they posted of torn-down curtains, strewn paper towels and scattered toilet paper, people were quick to say, “Oh my goodness!” or “How awful!” and “How disrespectful!” In one photo, some enterprising individuals had brought in a wooden palette they jammed on top of a stall cock-eyed. Most blamed kids for this behavior, because school just got out and they’ve seen a bunch of kids out running around late.
We don’t disagree that this behavior is very disrespectful of public facilities, but given that it appears nothing was actually destroyed – just wasted paper towels and toilet paper and some unwanted trash; but no broken sinks toilets or other fixtures, it might be a stretch to call it vandalism. And it’s unfair to blame kids for it without any proof.
As someone who once had the crappy job of cleaning a public rest room, I can assure you it could have been much, much worse.
Most cities don’t actually prosecute this sort of behavior as criminal damage to property (which most vandalism would fall under), but as something else – criminal mischief. State law actually defines criminal mischief as a type of criminal damage; but in layman’s terms, it’s meant to be enforced as a crime that isn’t as severe as criminal damage. The idea is to give law enforcement agencies a tool to prosecute this kind of behavior that is less severe if it involves juveniles or if the damage can be mitigated fairly easily.
A few years ago, the City of Clay Center also saw an issue with public rest rooms being vandalized, spray-painted or ransacked late at night on a fairly regular basis; and looked into creating a criminal mischief ordinance because they thought kids were behind it.
Ultimately, they decided not to go that route because after they put up cameras, they found out it wasn’t just kids who were primarily responsible for the damage (though to be fair, there were a few). Most of the damage had been done by adults old enough to know better. And even though they prosecuted a few of these individuals, that wasn’t how the city solved the problem.
Instead the city started to build better public rest rooms. The rest room and shelter house next to the Dexter Park playground was built to be virtually indestructible with fixtures designed for prisons. And it is this sort of engineering that has made the concession stand and rest room facility planned at the soccer/flag football facility so expensive, but it’s worth it if it guarantees a facility everyone can use that won’t be shut down just because a few individuals are disrespectful.
That’s not to say I haven’t seen criminal mischief laws used to full effectivity. As a general assignment reporter in Chanute, I wrote a story about a high school senior who had to power wash the viaduct there after he tagged it as part of a senior prank. I asked how long it took him to spray-paint the bridge, because the letters were quite large. He said it took several nights of sneaking out to complete the job, which is how he got caught.
To power wash it off, it took far more hours than he spent painting it or the community service he was ordered to do as a result.
And Chanute hasn’t had a problem with kids tagging the viaduct since.
