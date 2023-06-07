At first glance, the idea of a separate court for drug offenses seemed to be counter-productive. This idea did not have our support at first, mostly because the proposal came with sealing court records and proceedings in criminal court we thought ought to remain open to the public.
We’ve seen what happens other times local, state and federal governments have closed records and proceedings. Whether it’s personnel matters before a city or county government, withholding information on what the military is doing overseas, or how juveniles are processed through juvenile court (which is also separate and sealed), closing records and proceedings often leads to rampant abuses of power – be something as innocuous as favoritism among new hires based on who they’re related to or something as serious as war crimes. While most of the time, government bodies operate morally and just even behind closed doors, it’s those times it doesn’t that we need open records and proceedings to hold them accountable for their actions.
And that isn’t just true of government, many individuals too need that same accountability. One of the reasons we print arrests and court proceedings is because it isn’t just a deterrent – it also holds people who get into trouble accountable for their actions.
A few years ago, Clay Counts Coalition asked us to start printing juvenile arrests –specifically MIP citations. While The Dispatch had been already printing some juvenile crime, it wasn’t something we did consistently. This information isn’t easy to report as it is sometimes withheld for one reason or another – age, deferments, at the Sheriff’s discretion, or because the juvenile is cited and summoned into court rather than arrested.
However, once we started reporting on underage drinking, we noticed an impact that was almost immediate. Not only did kids curtail their behavior, their attitude about underage drinking also changed. According to the annual Communities That Care survey, fewer kids have found it to be acceptable behavior. Eventually that translated into fewer MIP arrests too.
We saw similar results when we began printing mug shots in the paper, especially when it came to drug-related crime.
So accountability works. And removing that kind of accountability seemed like a bad idea.
A recent testimonial of the drug court program by the first successful graduate in Clay County has changed our mind, however. Alicia Braly isn’t just anyone to us. As the mother of the daughter of one our pressmen, we consider her part of The Dispatch family. We have had a front-row seat to her slide into deeper addiction; and as much as we hated putting her mug shot in the paper, we didn’t make an exception for her because we wouldn’t do that for anyone else.
However we are pleased to see her turn things around – not because of anything we’ve done, as printing her mug shot didn’t change her ways; but drug court did.
The program has also seen success in Riley and Geary Counties, where it has been in place for quite a bit longer.
At a recent ceremony in her honor, Braly talked about how the program treated her like a person rather than a criminal. Punishment for not adhering to probation requirements is part of the program – up to 60 days in jail and 60 hours of mandated community service is authorized by the judge for that very purpose when sentencing a drug offender and admitting them into drug court.
But Braly also talked about other ways the program motivated her by rewarding her for remaining sober with gift cards and helping her find her way back when she made a mistake. For example, she said when she couldn’t make an mandated appointment because she didn’t have transportation to get there, the program called an Uber so she could make it.
You don’t see those kinds of things happen in criminal court.
I realize most people have the misconception that we print police and court news because it makes us money. As someone who has reported on crime here for more than 12 years and ran the business for the last year, I can tell you it doesn’t. We lose more subscribers and advertisers over this than anything else. It is the most controversial thing we do, but we do it because it is the right thing to do.
Alicia’s success in drug court won’t change how we report police and court news. But we aren’t too upset about not being able to report everything that happens in drug court either, and we won’t be pushing for the court to open those proceedings anytime soon. Because we don’t need to. What they’re doing appears to be working.
Above everything else, we love a good comeback story. We love seeing someone who hit rock bottom come back on top. We love seeing our biggest critics become our most avid supporters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.