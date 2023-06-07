At first glance, the idea of a separate court for drug offenses seemed to be counter-productive.  This idea did not have our support at first, mostly because the proposal came with sealing court records and proceedings in criminal court we thought ought to remain open to the public.

We’ve seen what happens other times local, state and federal governments have closed records and proceedings. Whether it’s personnel matters before a city or county government, withholding information on what the military is doing overseas, or how juveniles are processed through juvenile court (which is also separate and sealed), closing records and proceedings often leads to rampant abuses of power – be something as innocuous as favoritism among new hires based on who they’re related to or something as serious as war crimes. While most of the time, government bodies operate morally and just even behind closed doors, it’s those times it doesn’t that we need open records and proceedings to hold them accountable for their actions.