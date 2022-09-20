Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

The CCCHS Hall of Fame has inducted many of CCCHS’s best alumni and staff over the years but there has been one who has been sorely overlooked despite being nominated more than once for the honor. We know because we’ve nominated former editor Ned Valentine several times for the honor. 

Each time the Hall of Fame committee found others to induct — whom we agree were equally deserving. Each time his nomination was passed up, the committee assured us he would again be considered in a subsequent year, but still, the committee found others they felt were more deserving of being inducted.