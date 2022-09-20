The CCCHS Hall of Fame has inducted many of CCCHS’s best alumni and staff over the years but there has been one who has been sorely overlooked despite being nominated more than once for the honor. We know because we’ve nominated former editor Ned Valentine several times for the honor.
Each time the Hall of Fame committee found others to induct — whom we agree were equally deserving. Each time his nomination was passed up, the committee assured us he would again be considered in a subsequent year, but still, the committee found others they felt were more deserving of being inducted.
We don’t wish to lessen the contributions of those inductees — they all deserve to be there. However, it is an egregious oversight that Ned hasn’t yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The former editor ofThe Dispatchhas been a fixture in this community for so long it is easy to forget and overlook just how much he has contributed and sacrificed for the community.
As a young man, Ned cut his college education short to come back to Clay Center to runThe Dispatchwhen his father unexpectedly passed away. As a graduate of KU’s William Allen White School of Journalism, he was recognized by that university for his work in those early years. He served on the Associated Press Managing Editors Freedom of Information Committee in the 1970s. He received the William Allen White Foundation News Enterprise award from KU in 1973.
He became a leader in his field. He is a member and past president of the William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees and Kansas Press Association. He was KPA president in 1987. He was given the Boyd Community Service award in 1985.
He has been active through the years with the local Chamber of Commerce, the local Rotary Club and the Clay County Economic Development Group. A founding member of the EDG, he saw value in growing the community.
He convinced local veterans to change their plans for a veterans memorial. Instead of putting up a drab, unappealing wall of names, his input steered them toward putting a sculpture of an eagle, which remains a beloved fixture of The Square today.
In the ‘90s, he spearheaded a downtown revitalization effort and made his business a part of it with a rebrand and a significant remodel that included improvement to the building’s facade. It earned him recognition from the local chamber of commerce.
The Dispatchwas one of the first newspapers in the state to have its own website, launched in 1999 and one of the first to utilize digital photography — and that was no small feat for a small newspaper.
Over the years he showed courage in his editorials by challenging Republican leadership—not as someone from the other side, but as a moderate member of that party. One of those editorials garnered national attention when it was read on NPR. Locally, his editorials had a consistent theme of working together and putting the community first.
He received the Huck Boyd Leader of the Year Award in community journalism from the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development in 2009. In 2019, he was in inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame.
Since all this and our nomination haven’t been enough, we’re asking readers to nominate him for the CCCHS Hall of Fame by writing to the CCCHS Hall of Fame Committee. Nominations are due Oct. 31.
Next year,The Dispatchwill celebrate 150 years since the first newspaper was published under that name. We can think of no better time than next year to recognize someone who has spent a third of the newspaper’s history as editor.
