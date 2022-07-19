River Valley Extension District
There are a couple of programs coming up next month in the River Valley Extension. The first is the Medicare Basics Meeting. Medicare, all its parts, and the advertisements can be confusing. Let us help. These meetings are for those who are approaching their 65th birthday, contemplating retirement, and starting their journey with Medicare.
Join us on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in Washington at the FNB Bank Basement to learn more about Medicare. Please RSVP for the Medicare Basics Meeting by calling the Washington Office at 785-325-2121. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, we do schedule one-on-one appointments in all four counties of the River Valley Extension District. To schedule an appointment contact Jordan Schuette in the Washington Office at 785-325-2121.
The second program is Understanding Hospice and Advanced Directives. If you have questions about advance directives or what hospice care provides, then plan to attend this upcoming program on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Belleville Public Library in Belleville, KS. Presented by Meadowlark Hospice Director, Amy Burr. Sponsored by K-State Research and Extension-River Valley District and Meadowlark Hospice.
Hospice care is more than caring for a patient in their last moments of life. It focuses on improving the quality of life for persons and their families faced with a life-limiting illness. The primary goals of hospice care are to provide comfort, relieve physical, emotional, and spiritual suffering, and promote the dignity of terminally ill persons. Hospice can help ease the burden on families in those final days, but when initiated early enough hospice can also help the patient and family prepare for the road ahead. Hospice is about living and making moments last when faced with a terminal illness.
Discover answers to your questions at this presentation about hospice care ranging from how it works, how it's paid for, and how you get started. It will provide an understanding of how hospice can ease the burden when a patient is faced with the decision of how to spend their last moments.
The presentation will also discuss advanced directives and the importance of having this critical conversation with your loved ones. Tools will be provided to help navigate those conversations.
Advanced directives can help ease the burden your loved ones face when they have to make decisions for you. They will be confident they are following your wishes and not left trying to determine what your wishes are.
Please RSVP for this program by contacting the River Valley Extension District Belleville Office by calling 785-527-5084. For more information, contact Jordan Schuette at jschuette@ksu.edu or call her at the Washington Office at 785-325-2121.
