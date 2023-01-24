Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

Earlier this month we saw something we’d thought we’d never see in Clay County District Court: a repeat violent offender who should have gone to prison instead walked out of the courtroom scott free.

District Judge John Bosch stated reasons for departing from the presumptive prison sentence was because the defendant, George Newell Jr., has a substance abuse problem but used his time since his release from jail on bond to successfully complete in-patient drug treatment and to get into a sober living program, where he is apparently doing quite well.