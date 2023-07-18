We’ve reached that point of the year when cities, counties and other governing bodies must make a decision – whether to exceed last year’s budget (defined as the revenue neutral rate), or to stay within that budget.
A couple of years ago the State Legislature passed a measure requiring local units of government to both inform the public on whether taxes would be going up and to hold a hearing if they exceed the revenue neutral rate. The idea was to put a measure in place to stop property taxes from getting too high, which many legislators felt was occurring, particularly in the more rural parts of the state.
It hasn’t stopped cities, counties or school boards from raising taxes, of course. What has happened is that it has forced these governing bodies to justify an increase when they need one and to think twice before raising taxes. The results have been interesting. For example:
The City of Junction City decided to exceed the revenue neutral rate so they could keep putting money towards paying off debt and to start catching up on other things they put aside while paying off the most debt per capita that any city in the state has ever had.
The town of Wakefield decided to stay within the revenue neutral rate not because they couldn’t use an increase – they have a massive sewer improvement project in the works that will put the city in quite a bit of debt – but because they felt the town didn’t need an increase when they already were adding quite a bit of an increase in sewer rates.
USD 379 (Clay County Schools) Board decided to stay within the revenue neutral rate because they preferred that over putting an additional burden on their taxpayers in a year after those tax payers saw a significant increase in property values.
The Clay Center City Council decided to exceed the revenue neutral rate so they could put more money into public recreational programs and fix some things that were put off when money was tight for the last couple of years.
The City of Lenexa decided to exceed the revenue neutral rates so they could build up reserves, which would increase their bond rating and allow them to borrow money at a lower rate if they need to and save money that way.
Overland Park decided to exceed the revenue neutral rate by a whopping 15 percent to address an 11 percent increase in operational expenses and to put more money into infrastructure.
When the Legislature passed this requirement two years ago, we questioned the need for it. These governing bodies are already required to hold budget hearings that almost no one attends, so another layer of requirements to inform the public on something they didn’t see as a problem seemed unnecessary. Despite our skepticism, we are pleased with the results. Property owners now have more opportunity to be better informed about why their taxes are going up.
In the past, too often local governing bodies have ridden on the coattails of rising property valuation and padding their budgets by keeping the mill levy the same when this happens. Even though this is a tax increase, most constituents don’t see it as one because it doesn’t appear that taxes are going up while the mill levy stays flat.
Now, because of revenue neutral rate legislation, they can see what their elected representatives are actually doing. Soon county clerks will be mailing out postcards that detail just how much taxes are going up and who’s responsible.
Pay attention. That card will tell you how much your taxes are going up and who’s behind it.
