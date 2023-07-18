We’ve reached that point of the year when cities, counties and other governing bodies must make a decision – whether to exceed last year’s budget (defined as the revenue neutral rate), or to stay within that budget.

A couple of years ago the State Legislature passed a measure requiring local units of government to both inform the public on whether taxes would be going up and to hold a hearing if they exceed the revenue neutral rate. The idea was to put a measure in place to stop property taxes from getting too high, which many legislators felt was occurring, particularly in the more rural parts of the state.