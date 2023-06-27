The Fourth of July is a time we celebrate not only the founding of this country, but also, the founding fathers and the freedoms that they created in founding this great country. This year, let us celebrate their vision by exercising the freedoms they fought and died for.

King George III, the monarch that our founding fathers fought the Revolutionary War against, famously said “A traitor is everyone who does not agree with me.” Had our founding fathers been as blindly patriotic as we are expected to be to our country now, there would have never been a war for independence.