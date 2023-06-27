The Fourth of July is a time we celebrate not only the founding of this country, but also, the founding fathers and the freedoms that they created in founding this great country. This year, let us celebrate their vision by exercising the freedoms they fought and died for.
King George III, the monarch that our founding fathers fought the Revolutionary War against, famously said “A traitor is everyone who does not agree with me.” Had our founding fathers been as blindly patriotic as we are expected to be to our country now, there would have never been a war for independence.
That meant taking positions that were not only contrary to the crown, but also no doubt unpopular.
But our founding fathers had integrity. My favorite quote by John Adams, “If conscience disapproves, the loudest applauses of the world are of little value.”
They lived by a certain code that included God. John Adams is also known for saying ““Human passions unbridled by morality and religion… would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.”
They were men of action. Benjamin Franklin said, “Well done is better than well said.” He also is famous for saying “Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today.” His best quote is perhaps, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”
And they were not fools. Alexander Hamilton said, “Those who stand for nothing fall for everything.”
They believed it was important to hear from opposing viewpoints. George Washington said, “When one side only of a story is heard and often repeated, the human mind becomes impressed with it insensibly.”
They believed in the pursuit of not only knowledge, but also truth. John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Thomas Jefferson said, ““Honesty is the first chapter of the book of wisdom” and James Madison said, “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance.”
Above all, they valued freedom of speech and freedom of the press as essential to preserving liberty.
While Jefferson famously said nothing in a newspaper could be believed as the truth, he also said, “The only security of all is in a free press.” James Madison also said “The liberty of the press is essential to the security of the state.”
Franklin said “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without freedom of speech.”
George Washington warned, “(If) the freedom of speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.”
So to be truly patriotic, exercise those freedoms, not just by celebrating, but also by speaking up and giving your two cents about anything and everything, especially on what the government is doing wrong.
As a reminder, we welcome letters to the editor and columns submitted by our readers.
