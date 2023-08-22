We’ve reached that part of the year when Mother Nature does her very best to kill me, or least incapacitate me to the point of almost uselessness. For about three to six weeks, I’ll have to suffer through a barrage of exploding headaches, stuffed up sinuses, rashy skin and difficulty in breathing.
I didn’t always have this allergy. It manifested itself in my early teens, at the start of seventh grade. At first my parents thought it was just a summer cold I was using to get out of cutting weeds because I kept complaining of being tired and just not feeling well all of the time. But when I started sleeping 16 to 18 hours a day, they realized something more serious was going on.
After several tests, our doctor determined that some kind of allergy was to blame, though it took awhile to determine exactly what I was allergic to, because I didn’t seem to be allergic to any of the things people are commonly allergic to. One of the first things they tested for was horse hair, believe it or not, because at the time the school was expanding by tearing down walls, and they thought that the horse hair used in the plaster from the time the building was built might have set off an allergy that seemed to pop out of nowhere.
I don’t know many horses, but the ones I’ve met are pretty decent people. Cats, on the other hand, are real jerks. It makes sense that they would weaponize their hair by slowly evolving to make a few of us really, really sick.
Eventually, a specialist determined that I was allergic to prairie grass pollen, of all things; which he said was unusual. The reason they hadn’t caught it in the beginning is because most people who are allergic to grass pollen are allergic to it no matter what kind of grass it is, not just a specific variety.
Most people don’t realize that an allergic reaction is the body’s response to something it sees as poisonous that isn’t necessarily poisonous. Antihistamines work by dampening the body’s autoimmune response to such threats. My body’s autoimmune response to this kind of grass pollen is so severe that it attacks it in the lungs too, which is what causes the difficulty in breathing.
Although I considered the difficulty in breathing a minor thing compared to the headaches and sleeping all the time, my doctor didn’t. Even my doctor today is worried about it, warning me that it might be what eventually kills me, but I’m still not concerned. It’s something I’ve gotten used to.
One of the upsides is that it creates extremely vivid, detailed dreams – usually about slowing suffocating. The only way to describe it is that they feel more real than life because they are so vivid and detailed, but I know it has to be a dream because I often find myself in impossible situations, like being an astronaut on a space station that has to get through a shortage of oxygen or swimming the murky depths of an alien ocean that hides creatures and organisms only I can imagine.
But when we first discovered that it was an issue, the difficulty in breathing warranted taking a daily medicine that was experimental at the time.It is now available over the counter (thank God). Doctors were worried that this drug might cause liver damage with prolonged use, but after almost 30 years of taking this stuff, my liver is just fine.
The downside, however, is that it isn’t quite as effective in August when the pollen count is the highest, when adding another antihistamine on top of it has no effect. Usually I take a vacation this time of year because rest does help. But alas, with two newspapers to run that are still kind of touch and go even with business picking up, that isn’t an option.
So I’ll suffer through it, like I always have, but not without a little bit of cussing and a great deal of complaining.
