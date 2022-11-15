A couple of things are now happening at the Clay County Fairgrounds that we’re really excited to see.
At first we were skeptical about Clay Center Parks and Rec. developing ground north of the Fairgrounds for youth sports—not because it wasn’t a good idea; but because of the unfortunate timing of the sale of Otto Unruh Stadium. It seemed like a missed opportunity to not pursue turning the old stadium into a multi-use facility for youth soccer and flag football.
But after seeing what the city recreation program is doing with the property north of the Fairgrounds we’re convinced they are doing the right thing. They aren’t just building it for youth sports—they are truly making it an extension of the Fairgrounds to ensure that it will be used as much as possible.
And they aren’t doing it by cutting corners. The money they’re spending on the concrete alone will guarantee the property will be a nice space with wide, accessible sidewalks, a curb and gutter to prevent wash-outs. And on top of that they’re putting in a fence, gravel parking and a state-of-art public restroom like the one at Dexter Park that will be better than the ones the fairgrounds currently have.
Both the city and county should be commended for working together to stretch every dollar as far as they can to make this facility as nice as possible.
Speaking of stretching dollars, we also commend the county for doing the same for the multi-use facility being built on the south end of the Fairgrounds. Last week, the county made some decisions to use “value engineered” options over more expensive ones to keep the project within budget. These changes won’t have a significant impact on the project—it will be a huge improvement over what we’ve had there in the past.
The new building is replacing Floral Hall, which was torn down, and the 4-H Exhibit Hall, which is being converted into a storage shed. Like with Unruh Stadium, we were sad to see a historic structure demolished (there weren’t many structures like Floral Hall left), but we also see the bigger picture. The new building that will house not just Exhibit Hall, but also the Extension Office, will reap unseen benefits. We have a feeling a year from now we will wonder why we didn’t do this a long time ago.
Like the city did with its project, the county (through the Fair Board) did everything right to make sure the facility is used as much as possible and the dollars go as far as they can, forging partnerships with outside entities long before construction began and finding public support with private donors before finalizing plans. The building isn’t just a building for 4-H and the Extension Office. It’s also a building for birthdays, weddings, conferences and anyone else who might want to use it for any reason. The fields north aren’t just for youth soccer and flag football, it’s also a parking lot with facilities that can support anything else going on at the nearby Fairgrounds.
Anytime you can involve that many components with different interests, whether it’s the city, the county, the Extension District, private donors and 4-H and youth sport families, we have no doubt that what results will be a wonderful improvement for the community.
We can’t wait to see what happens as a result of it.
