Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

A couple of things are now happening at the Clay County Fairgrounds that we’re really excited to see. 

At first we were skeptical about Clay Center Parks and Rec. developing ground north of the Fairgrounds for youth sports—not because it wasn’t a good idea; but because of the unfortunate timing of the sale of Otto Unruh Stadium. It seemed like a missed opportunity to not pursue turning the old stadium into a multi-use facility for youth soccer and flag football.