Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

Another local business who received multiple ‘Best of Business’ nominations by Grow Clay County is long overdue for such recognition.

Last fall Central Office Service and Supply did a facelift that nearly redid the entire front. The result has not only been a vast improvement that restored the original beautiful brick facade underneath, it also earned them a nomination for ‘Best Store Front’ by Grow Clay County members. 