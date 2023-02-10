Another local business who received multiple ‘Best of Business’ nominations by Grow Clay County is long overdue for such recognition.
Last fall Central Office Service and Supply did a facelift that nearly redid the entire front. The result has not only been a vast improvement that restored the original beautiful brick facade underneath, it also earned them a nomination for ‘Best Store Front’ by Grow Clay County members.
This business, which celebrated a major anniversary last year, was also nominated for the award for ‘Best Customer Service.’ We can’t think of a business more suited for that honor, though this community’s long tradition of great customer service no doubt has many equally worthy of the honor.
When people talk about the excellent customer service in Clay Center, Central Office and its employees are excellent examples of that. As they reminded us in August, they’ve been doing this for 75 years.
In a post about that milestone, Central Office said, “We couldn’t have stayed in business for this long without you, our customers!” and they thanked their employees, both past and present for making that possible. “Without you and your work, there is no Central Office and Supply,” the business said in the post.
As a business that had to move, rebuild and essentially re-start as a new business, we’d like to add that the feeling is more than mutual. Their assistance proved invaluable in making sure everything worked and my staff could flourish in a new normal – one that required a couple of us to remote in when we can’t come to the office. They helped us get through a move and transition that was exciting and frustrating, and I’m fairly certain they didn’t charge for all of the time they put in to help us out.
In talking to other business owners around town, they’ve shared similar stories where Central Office came through when others didn’t. Over and over I’ve heard people shop there not because it’s necessarily cheaper, but because they stand behind their products and provide better support than a purchase over the internet or even in the next town over.
So, our hats go off to them, a business that has done such a great job of keeping others in business. Our downtown, community and local commerce is stronger and more successful with them staying in business for so long. We owe a great deal of Clay Center’s success to this one business and together, we are all better off.
