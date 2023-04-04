The mother of a Chapman baseball player who is a person of color posted on Facebook that the  kids on the CCCHS baseball team were making monkey sounds while her son was pitching in their first high school baseball game of the season in Clay Center on March 28.

“As you can imagine I was upset,” the mother posted on Facebook. “I begged the coach that was near the first base for Clay Center to get them to stop, I was laughed at. (My son) did so good at blocking it out but as a mom I was super upset by it. Teaching your kids to have tough skin has definitely hit the top of the hardest things being a parent list.”