A couple of years ago when Penny and Neal Summerson told us they were opening a coffee and sub shop in Wakefield that catered to the high school students and Bomber alumni, we wondered if it would work.
Because when you think of coffee, you don’t think of sub sandwiches and vice versa.
The idea started out as a compromise –-- she wanted to open a coffee shop, he wanted to open a sub shop – but the husband and wife had wanted to go in business for years. We’re pleased to see that not only did the idea go over well in Wakefield, they’ve become the place where you go if you want a good sandwich or a great cup of Joe.
I can personally attest to the great food, but since I don’t care for coffee, I’ll have to take other peoples’ word for it. It is true they make the best Italian sub I’ve ever eaten. People also rave about the desserts – the ice cream nachos come highly recommended.
Aside from great products, a lot of their success can be attributed to the couple themselves. They greet you in such a way from the moment you walk in the door you feel like they’ve known you all their lives. You need to look no further than their reviews on their page to see why people go there.
Both The Bomber Grind and Penny were nominated for Best Customer Service Award and the Business was also nominated for an award in the Best Hospitality Category and Best Store Front among Grow Clay County’s ‘Best of Business’ Awards. Neal was nominated as a community catalyst. Yesenia Summerson, their daughter who is employed there, was nominated as Employee of the Year. It’s no surprise they were nominated.
Since opening their doors in 2020, they’ve expanded their business to include catering for special events, added to the menu, been the PRIDE business of the month twice and continue to try new things from offering home cooked meals to having Santa stop by. Just this summer they put up a new sign to be more visible to people passing through. They’ve supported many fundraisers, particularly ones involving kids, from ‘Reading to Spring’ to supporting the junior class.
So the next time you’re in Wakefield, or even if you need an excuse to get out of town, give The Bomber Grind your patronage.
