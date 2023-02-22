Best Nonprofit

Betty Livengood and Trish Halstead accept the award for Best Non-profit at Grow Clay County’s annual meeting on Saturday.

While all of the organizations nominated for Grow Clay County’s Best Non-Profit of the Year were more than worthy of the honor, we are pleased to see the award went to one that has been at it for many years, and until now has never really received the proper recognition for it.

The Clay Center Elks Lodge No. 2253 has long been a fixture in the community as not only a social and fraternal organization, but also an civic organization that’s been behind charitable projects in our community for youth, persons with disabilities and veterans. Practically since its conception, the Elks have impacted these most most vulnerable portions of the population sometimes in big ways – such as sponsoring scholarships to enable youth to go to college, and often in small ways, such as offering a free meal for veterans on Veterans Day or collecting items needed by veterans who in VA Hospitals.