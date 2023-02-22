While all of the organizations nominated for Grow Clay County’s Best Non-Profit of the Year were more than worthy of the honor, we are pleased to see the award went to one that has been at it for many years, and until now has never really received the proper recognition for it.
The Clay Center Elks Lodge No. 2253 has long been a fixture in the community as not only a social and fraternal organization, but also an civic organization that’s been behind charitable projects in our community for youth, persons with disabilities and veterans. Practically since its conception, the Elks have impacted these most most vulnerable portions of the population sometimes in big ways – such as sponsoring scholarships to enable youth to go to college, and often in small ways, such as offering a free meal for veterans on Veterans Day or collecting items needed by veterans who in VA Hospitals.
But we have to say the Elks really hit their stride when it comes to others by taking on two big projects that might not have kept going without them.
In 2011, the American Legion Riders started a Toy Run to make sure underprivileged youth have a Merry Christmas. When that organization’s numbers began to dwindle, the Elks stepped in not to take over the toy drive, but just to help out by having a place to bring donated toys to and be the means by which toys are distributed.
Hosting the Back to School Fair is another big project they’ve taken on in the last decade that has been a huge benefit to struggling families. This was a project that was done in cooperation by several organizations, including the Clay County Resource Council, the County Health Department and USD 379 Schools, and when those organizations couldn’t take on the full load, the Elks stepped in to keep this service going.
While the most visible and most utilized, those two events aren’t the only things the Elks have done to help others. They/ve distribute USD commodities to help out qualifying families and seniors. They’ve hosted Hoop Shoots at the elementary schools to encourage kids to be more active even in the winter. They regularly donate to schools and PEP organizations to make schools have care items to take care of kids who show up to school without the things they need to get by. They’ve hosted fundraiser meals for people who are ill, going through cancer treatment or recovering from a serious injury.
They do so much that we are quite certain they’ve done something to benefit someone for something we’ve forgotten to include here. It seems like every way they could help, they’ve found a way to do that – especially when it comes to kids.
We find it truly remarkable that almost everyone they’ve helped aren’t members of their organization, and probably can never afford to be. But they help them anyway.
This is an organization that truly lives by its own motto – Elks Care, Elks Share.
