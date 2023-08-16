As I watch my sister go through a nasty divorce, I find myself thankful that I went through a nasty one of my own, because it has given me insight on how to advise her on what to do and and find the strength to get through it.
Jess had been unhappy for quite some time – she was tired of always being broke because her husband wasn’t working and physical abuse crept in as he stayed home more and more. We’ve been telling her for years that she needed to leave him, but she stayed for the kids’ sake; and we knew we couldn’t force her. From my own experience, you don’t see how bad it really is until it’s so bad you can’t ignore it.
What finally did it for her was an argument over how to spend the limited funds they had. She wanted to spend the money they received for her disability on paying the bills, he wanted to buy something stupid. He was peeling potatoes during the argument, and turned toward her aggressively with the knife in his hand. That scared her because he had been threatening to cut her up with a knife and feed her to the pigs they had, and she thought this time, he meant it.
So she bolted for the back door, got to the partially wrecked car that he wouldn’t fix, headed to my parents and never looked back. I told her I was proud of her for that – especially the not looking back part, because that took guts and probably did save her life.
You’d think in a situation like that, the law would be on her side and take some steps to ensure her safety. But no, the jurisdiction she lives in, just over the Nebraska border, wouldn’t even grant the protection from abuse order she filed for because he cried at the hearing. It practically took an act of Congress to get a Sheriff’s deputy to be on hand for a civil standby so she could take what little she had, and even then they only stayed for a few minutes. If my parents hadn’t been there, I don’t know what he would have done to her. He came home before they were done, before he was supposed to, while the Sheriff’s deputy was nowhere to be found and caused a scene by accusing her of trying to steal from him. He wouldn’t even let her take her shoes.
If anything, the courts and the police have made it easy for him to continue to be abusive, to harass, demean and threaten her every chance he gets. He’s turned the kids against her by accusing her of stealing their money, of abandoning them, having an affair and doing all sorts of nasty things. He tried to have her driver’s license taken away by accusing her of driving recklessly with the kids in the car. It got so bad that we set up security cameras all over the property she’s now living at– just in case the unthinkable happens.
And because he’s been getting away with it, my sister has been greatly discouraged, even given in to some of his demands for money and other support. She took it hard when the court decided that custody should be shared equally between both parties – because she’s been doing everything the court has ordered and he has not done one thing.
Personally I think it’s crazy that a judge would unilaterally decide that in every case, custody should be shared. But growing up so close to Nebraska, we have a saying there – “What works in Nebraska only works in Nebraska,” so maybe this is an example of that.
I told Jess to be patient, because the orders are temporary in the beginning for a reason. It doesn’t usually take the court long to figure out that one parent is doing everything possible that’s in the best interests of the children; and the other just isn’t.
I told her that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they do indeed grind. Everything he is doing is putting himself on a path to not just lose custody of the kids, but everything he has. And that’s what he’s probably most afraid of.
Just this last week we received a bit of good news. The lawyers in the case decided it was time to file for contempt of court. It wasn’t just her lawyer, who sees the need. The lawyer on the other side is apparently tired of Jess’s ex-husband not listening to his advice and has conceded it may be the only way he’ll learn.
