As I watch my sister go through a nasty divorce, I find myself thankful that I went through a nasty one of my own, because it has given me insight on how to advise her on what to do and and find the strength to get through it.

Jess had been unhappy for quite some time – she was tired of always being broke because her husband wasn’t working and physical abuse crept in as he stayed home more and more. We’ve been telling her for years that she needed to leave him, but she stayed for the kids’ sake; and we knew we couldn’t force her. From my own experience, you don’t see how bad it really is until it’s so bad you can’t ignore it.