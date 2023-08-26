Of all things, The Clay Center Dispatch has been inexplicably denied by school officials here to take a team picture of the high school football team.
We believe this action to be retaliatory, because we reported on opposition to the new stadium just completed, as well as the destruction of the old stadium, and we also criticized the district for allowing a football player who received two DUIs to continue to play football after receiving his second DUI.
But I’ll be honest, I didn’t see this coming. In fact, I believed we had put the past behind us and was looking forward to starting a new year with a fresh start.
On Aug. 14, we put in a request to Greg Ferguson, CCCHS athletic director, asking for their schedule of when they take team photos, so we could take our photos at the same time for the annual Fall Sports Edition; we follow this same procedure the same way every year. When a schedule that did not have the football team on it was shared with us, that didn’t raise a red flag, because often teams wait until the last minute to sign up for a photo.
By Thursday, it was evident that the football team wasn’t going to be signing up to take a team photo, so we contacted Feguson again and asked to take the team photo at Friday’s scrimmage, which is also something we’ve done. We were told that couldn’t be done because the team wouldn’t be uniform. When we said we didn’t care about that, we’d take a team photo in practice gear, as we did that last year, our request to take a team photo was still denied. We attended the scrimmage and again requested to take a team photo, and were twice denied at the scrimmage.
On the afternoon before the scrimmage, we talked to both the superintendent and the football coach separately, who were of the opinion that a team photo taken by someone else before Aug. 14 was sufficient. We said that wasn’t their call to make, that the paper making the decision on what to run without their interference is the very definition of freedom of the press. Most of the time, we don’t mind using someone else’s photo, but in this case we had taken the time and extra steps and followed the correct procedures to take our own photo, and that’s the photo we wanted to run. We certainly don’t like being forced to run someone else’s photo.
The football coach complained about the photo we took and ran of the team last year. He called it “a piece of crap” and said he arranged for the photo that the district had provided because he wanted to ensure we had a good photo to run. That photo is what we call a glamor shot; and there’s nothing wrong with it – it’s flashy, doctored up, the sort of photo that parents love and we run them all the time.
But we aren’t in the business of taking glamor shots. The pictures we take show the kids exactly as they are – no gimmicks, special lighting or expensive, artistic lenses – just how you would see them every day. We have some pretty amazing kids in our schools – they don’t need to be doctored up for their awesomeness to shine through.
I’m actually quite proud of the photo I took of the team last year. Yes, they’re in banged-up practice gear, a little dirty and more than a little sweaty. The photo was horribly backlit because it was taken on a hill against the sun, but that doesn’t matter. I took the photo while the boys were joking around with each other, so the camaraderie the team shares really comes across. It is a memorable shot and worth putting in the paper.
Even if it is a piece of crap.
We will fight for our right to continue to take such photos. We fully intend to file a First Amendment lawsuit over this, and in doing so we will ask for a substantial amount in damages, not because we want to harm our schools or the kids in them, but because that is the only way to impress upon those in charge the gravity of this situation.
