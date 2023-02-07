In the last couple weeks, Grow Clay County distributed notices to businesses and individuals that they were nominated for ‘Best of Business’ awards the organization will be awarded at the annual meeting later this month. Most of those who’ve been nominated haven’t been shy about sharing it on social media.
We’re pleased to see so many great people and businesses have been nominated this year. Every one of them is worthy of the honor, there is one that stands out above the others, as they were nominated not once but seven times in different categories.
Given that 15-24 Brewhouse has become the ‘Cheers’ of Clay Center – the place in town where everyone knows your name – it’s no surprise that they would be a popular choice for such awards. The business and its employees received nominations for Business of the Year
Best Customer Service, Best Store Front, Best Hospitality, Community Catalyst (Phil Kasper) and two for Employee of the Year (Phil Kasper and Gloria Beamesderfer).
The business is no stranger to awards, both locally in the wider world. Last year the brewery and restaurant was named the Business of the Year by Grow Clay County and won the Christmas window decorating contest. For the last two years, one of their brews was named a national champion at the United States Beer Tasting Championships. In 2019, not long after they opened they were featured on WIBW’s ‘Fork in the Road’ and have been featured in many programs, blogs and publications since.
It’s not hard to see why the Brew House is so loved. They don’t need to receive awards for the community to know they’ve got great food and great brews to go with it. But that alone isn’t the whole story – they aren’t the only restaurant or bar in town offering a good product.
The reason the Brew House is so celebrated is because they are truly part of the community. They employ great people. They have participated in virtually every special event and promotion the community has come up with since they opened their doors – usually in a big way.
In the first year they were open they were the driving force behind turning the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue into one big block party during Piotique. That started when they dropped everything to make an impromptu beer garden and outdoor food vendor market happen at the last minute when hundreds of bikers came to town for Biking Across Kansas in June of 2019, and they tried to get an OctoberFest going at the Fairgrounds in the fall.
They’ve been one of the best stops along the Chocolate Crawl, made a special brew just for Piotique, drew people to fundraisers like Martinis & Mistletoe by catering those events and supported other businesses in celebrating their successes too by being present at ribbon cutting and After Hours events. They were among the first to get on board with the idea of curbside pickup during COVID (both food and drinks) and were part of an adult Egg Hunt around Easter last year. They’ve even hosted a documentary film about adventure riders that we didn’t think would go well, but they surprised us there.
So, for the place in town where everyone knows your name, we’d like to make a toast to you: May your name become as well known in the wider world as it is known here.
NOTE: I am aware that this business wasn’t the only one to be nominated for multiple awards. We will be recognizing those businesses as well.
