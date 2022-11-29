One of the things we love about the Clay Center Community is that this community loves to give back. Since today is "Giving Back Tuesday'' and it's the season when people think the most about giving to those in need, we'd like to remind people of some of the best ways to do that.
HELP BUY NEW TOYS FOR FAMILIES IN NEED:
Now until Dec. 2, the Clay Center Elks is accepting new toys to be given away to families in need on Dec. 4. Just drop the toy off at The Elks Lodge, 511 5th St., before 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wakefield has an Angel Tree at City Hall where you can pick out a tag starting last week to buy a requested gift for a family in need. These gifts need to be turned in no later than Dec. 8.
Shoebox gift collections for Operation Christmas Child ended on Nov. 21, but consider it next year, as it is another great way to spread the Christmas spirit.
Monetary donations for the Christmas Sharing program were due Nov. 18, but there’s always next year! For the last couple of years this program has paired up with ‘Shop with a Cop’ and selected kids to spend an allowance on gifts for their family with a law enforcement officer.
CLEAN OUT YOUR CLOSET:
Thrift and second-hand stores like The Lighthouse For Christ here in Clay Center and the Habitat for Humanity thrift store in Marysville are overwhelmed with donations, and not just this time of year, so only give the best of the best of what you have – like new or practically new. If it’s worn, even just a little, consider the other options below. Don’t limit donations to clothing. Entertainment items are among the things that sell the fastest at thrift stores.
Recycle your clothing by taking it to the landfill. Bag it up in a separate bag like you would any other recyclable. These clothes get sent overseas where they are either reused or get taken apart to make new clothing or blankets. Use common sense – underwear and socks aren’t recyclable.
Until Nov. 30, Lincoln and Garfield Elementary are collecting new and gently used winter coats for kids for the schools’ annual coat drive. Please make sure coats are washed if you donate one.
CLEAR OUT YOUR PANTRY:
While food pantries too are overwhelmed with donations this time of year, they never turn away non perishable food. However, given the high traffic in donations that food pantries experience right now, we’d suggest considering giving at another time most people don’t think about. Spring and early summer is the time of the year food pantries sometimes fall short of the demand for their services. Again, use common sense. They don’t want expired food or items that have been damaged or are missing labels.
Got a partially filled peanut butter jar you’re not sure about? Give these and empty peanut butter jars to the local animal shelter, as they entertain the dogs who love to chew on them to get to that peanut butter. CCARE also accepts other used items (used grocery bags are something they just posted as needing).. We also encourage you to donate supplies they need constantly (such as dog food and cleaning supplies) and to sponsor a dog’s adoption fees. See their website ccareinc.org for a list of items and how to donate.
GIVE CASH OR VOLUNTEER: Every non-profit and charitable organization depends on monetary donations and volunteers, so you can’t go wrong by giving cash, volunteering your time or writing a check to one. Sometimes that is the best way to give. Clay Center has many deserving ones, here’s just a few that stand out because they’ve accomplished a lot of good.
COMMON GROUND MINISTRIES: Between two homeless shelters, a bunch of youth programs, The Lighthouse for Christ (a separate non-profit that Common Ground makes referrals to) and other ministries, this organization probably does the most to reach people in need. Mail donations to PO Box 487, Clay Center, KS 67432.
CLAY COUNTY TASK FORCE ON AGING: This organization not only is responsible for running Clay County General Public Transportation, but several programs that benefit seniors including Meals on Wheels. If you want to make a difference in a senior citizen’s life, giving to this organization is a good way to do it.
CLAY COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE: This organization does the most to help people facing mounting medical costs (and not just those with cancer) with fund-raisers to cover the costs that insurance doesn’t cover
CLAY COUNTY MUSEUM: The local historical society needs your help in preserving the community’s history. Become a member and go to www.claycomuseum.com for more on how to donate.
CCCIF: This foundation is the umbrella organization for a lot of great causes, from college scholarships to community improvement projects like the zoo. Go to www.claycentercif.org to find out how to donate.
YOUTH PROGRAMS: Just about every one of them doesn’t have enough coaches/ sponsors or has kids who want to participate but can’t because of the cost. Struggling families often won’t accept scholarships to cover participation fees; however helping these organizations cover equipment costs can help remove cost as a barrier.
We know this is an article we don’t need to write, because this community is already very generous. So many examples of that is why we love living here.
