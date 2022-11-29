Ryan D. Wilson, Publisher/editor

Photo by Michelle Tessaro/Michelle Lens Photography.

One of the things we love about the Clay Center Community is that this community loves to give back. Since today is "Giving Back Tuesday'' and it's the season when people  think the most about giving to those in need, we'd like to remind people of some of the best ways to do that.

HELP BUY NEW TOYS FOR FAMILIES IN NEED: