It was always exciting to learn that we were going to visit Grandpa as I had a lot of fun places to explore and play. Usually after visiting the ‘honeycomb dish’ my next stop would be the living room where Grandpa had an old pump organ. It was large and had very ornate cabinetry of quite dark wood. When I first began to try to play that organ, I was too short to sit on the stool, reach the foot pedals and the keys without needing to stand up. That position made trying to pump the pedals and push the ivory keys at the same time a difficult task. Even with the position being difficult, I was not dissuaded from the goal I had to play that organ.
Mom was always an encouragement as she hoped I would eventually learn to play the piano and then there was Uncle Jess who would admonish me for being in the unused living room and making all that noise. Mom would interfere and assure him that it was perfectly all right for me to be in the living room and it was not going to hurt the organ for me to try to play it. Uncle Jess would grumble but back off and eventually I grew enough to reach both the pedals and the keys at the same time. How I wish that old organ could have been saved by somebody and I have no idea what ever became of it. I just remember how I enjoyed making my kind of music for years before I ever had a piano lesson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.