Celebrations are sometimes canceled. My “Windmill Memories” column on June 27 told of my plans to celebrate with family at the Wamego fireworks as we have done for more than 40 years.
Early in June my two oldest children, daughter Jeanette and son Darrell, each received a diagnosis of serious and advancing cancer within their bodies. Each was a different type of malignancy affecting different areas. We are a close family, supportive of each other with a firm belief that God hears our daily prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.