Dad’s only sister, our Aunt Emma, was loved by all the family and especially our Mom. After she married Frank Hicks, they moved close to Wayne, Neb., and the two families visited whenever they could. Their sons were close to the age of my brother Leonard and their daughters and my sister Gladys played together. When I was to arrive on the scene, Aunt Emma came and stayed at our farm for my birth. Mom had planned my name using her name and the middle names of both grandmothers but spelling it Emajane. Some relatives commented that it was a pretty name but misspelled. That angered Mom somewhat but it is “Emajane” on my birth certificate and is the name I use legally although I began being “Jane” as a teenager.
I remember visits to their farm with all the other cousins too old to play with me but that was not a problem as their farm was also surrounded by many trees. If you will recall, climbing trees was my favorite form of entertainment. I was newly married when their daughter Mary married and she had asked me to sing at her wedding. I was thrilled and had practiced at the large church where the wedding was to occur. Every detail was going great until I stood to sing and suddenly I could not hear the organ. I could see the organist pushing every button she could but still no sound. The minister had to announce a necessary delay while a piano was pulled into place and the ceremony continued. That incident did not seem to matter as Mary and Charles Witt were married almost as many years as we were before she lost her husband.
