It is with great difficulty that I write one more ‘Dog Tales’ column, which will be my last for awhile. Two weeks ago, I had to let go of Leonard after he got into a dog fight and sustained an injury he would not recover from.
This is the most difficult thing I’ve had to do. I’ve had to put down dogs before, but those times my four-legged friend was near the end of their life and letting them go to ease the suffering that came with old age was my last gift to them. This was not the case with Leonard. Although he was getting up there, he had a few good years left in him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.