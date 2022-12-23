The Board of Education invited community focus groups to help shape the future direction of the district. Community members, USD 379 staff, parents and administration were all represented. The meetings were facilitated by Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services, Dr. Britton Hart.
During the Dec 5th session the community focus groups:
• Received information related to demographics, budget, and a summary of district accomplishments and challenges
• Discussed and analyzed the 354 responses from the community survey
• Reflected on the district’s mission and vision statement
• Dr. Hart reviewed the process to be used, including the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis method
• Discussed and identified the district SWOT components, and posted their feedback for the entire group to review
• Identified common themes that occurred as the SWOT items were compiled
Top theme areas:
1. Communication and transparency
2. Future growth and common goals
3. Early childhood and daycare
4. Mental health
5. Staff recruitment and retention
6. Student intervention and support
7. Teacher support and growth
8. Life, soft and employability skills
9. Career and technical opportunities
10. Community engagement
11. Community unity
12. Facilities, resources and technology
Theme areas were condensed into four focus areas for group processing on Dec.12:
• Stakeholder engagement, communication and collaboration
• Responsive culture of learning
• Staff recruitment and retention
• Facilities and resources
The Dec 12th work started with a review of the SWOT and themes identified from night one. Each group also reviewed and identified key takeaways from the staff retention report that was taken last spring. Their task as a team was to identify the “why” and “what” for each of the four focus areas. The why was the purpose for each focus area that created a demand for change, while the what are strategies to help address the focus area.
The board will make final decisions on the focus areas that will allow us to develop leadership teams to create a plan on how to achieve the goals approved by the board. The board is to be congratulated for making an effort to seek input from its patrons by providing a community discussion for district patrons.
We are ending our 5-year KESA (Kansas Education Systems Accreditation) cycle this semester. This spring our District Leadership Team (DLT) will begin the challenging work of developing KESA goals for our district for the next five years.
The work will start with the analysis of the new Board of Education goals, the accompanying data and the Needs Assessment components collected this fall. Each building’s DLT members will take the initial analysis to the Building Leadership Team for feedback and then bring this feedback back to the DLT.
The DLT will then finalize the process of narrowing down all of the feedback/analysis to develop new KESA and district goals. Finally, late this spring, each Principal and DLT will work with their building to develop building action plans that will lay out the work the building will accomplish in order to work towards meeting these goals for the next five years.
