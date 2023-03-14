For many football fans, the end of the NFL season marks the beginning of a long, dark period of despair. No more Sundays spent glued to the television, no more heated debates with friends over which team is the best. Just a long, painful offseason filled with uncertainty and speculation.
As a die-hard Ravens fan, I can certainly relate to this feeling. For five months out of the year, I am riveted to the television, staying on top of every Ravens’ game, analyzing every play, and rooting for my favorite players. But when the season ends, I am left feeling lost, like a ship without a rudder.
That’s why I am so thrilled that we now have the XFL to fill the void left by the end of the NFL season. This new league, staffed by former NFL players, promises to be a welcome distraction during the long offseason.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the NFL. I’ve been a Ravens fan since 1996, the first year the franchise existed. Watching Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, and other Ravens greats was a highlight of my childhood. I even went to five home games that first season. And I’ll never forget cheering for the Ravens’ first Super Bowl win with my grandfather.
But the last few years have been rough for the Ravens. Despite being a traditionally strong franchise with two Super Bowl wins, there has been a lot of national media attention on Lamar Jackson’s contract situation this year, which has made it hard to be a fan. It’s like being in a rollercoaster ride with no clear end in sight.
That’s where the XFL comes in. It’s like starting fresh as a football fan. There is no sense of team loyalty, no worrying about whether my favorite player will be traded or whether my team will make it to the playoffs. I can just sit back, relax, and enjoy watching the games.
And let’s face it, there’s something exciting about watching a new league form. Seeing fresh faces and teams battling it out on the gridiron is a welcome change from the same old teams we see in the NFL year after year.
Of course, the XFL isn’t perfect. It’s still a young league, and there are bound to be some growing pains. But that’s part of the charm, isn’t it? Being a part of something new and exciting, watching the league develop and evolve over time.
One thing I particularly enjoy about the XFL is that it gives former NFL players a chance to continue playing the game they love. These players may not be household names anymore, but they still have a passion for the sport, and that’s something to be admired.
As a Ravens fan, I have taken a particular interest in the XFL’s DC Defenders. Even though they don’t have the same star power as the Ravens, they do have a few former Baltimore bruisers on the payroll in safety Matt Elam and tackle De’Ondre Wesley. I could see myself rooting for them… even if they aren’t from Baltimore. And who knows? Maybe they’ll make a run for the championship.
In the end, it’s all about the love of the game, isn’t it? Whether it’s the NFL or the XFL, football has a special place in our hearts. And for that, we should be grateful.
So, as the offseason drags on, I am grateful for the XFL and the distraction it provides. No, it’s not the NFL, but it’s still football, and that’s all that matters. Who knows, maybe one day the XFL will become just as big as the NFL. But for now, I’m just happy to have something to watch on Sunday afternoons… at least until the NFL Draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.