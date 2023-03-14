For many football fans, the end of the NFL season marks the beginning of a long, dark period of despair. No more Sundays spent glued to the television, no more heated debates with friends over which team is the best. Just a long, painful offseason filled with uncertainty and speculation.

As a die-hard Ravens fan, I can certainly relate to this feeling. For five months out of the year, I am riveted to the television, staying on top of every Ravens’ game, analyzing every play, and rooting for my favorite players. But when the season ends, I am left feeling lost, like a ship without a rudder.