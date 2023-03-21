With the state seeing so much of a budget surplus, the Kansas Legislature is scrambling to find ways to offer tax relief to voters (and by extension, themselves).
Let’s shoot down one bad idea that has already passed the Kansas Senate and is likely to pass the Kansas House: setting the state’s income tax at 4.75 percent across the board—aka the flat tax. Sen. Jeff Longbine (R, Junction City) said he voted against the measure because it creates such a large revenue shortfall for the state, and suggested he would support a flat tax if they raised the rate to a percentage where the state wouldn’t lose so much.
However, Longbine should have opposed the flat tax because it gives the most wealthy Kansans a break at the expense of the poorest in the state — especially at the rate that he suggested raising it to — 5.15 or 5.25 percent. The state’s middle income tax bracket (those making $30,000 to $60,000) are already taxed at 5.25 percent; so a flat tax that raises the bottom tax bracket to that from 3.1 percent so those at the top can get a bit of a break from 5.7 percent really only screws the poor to cut the wealthy a break they don’t need.
The Kansas Senate recently passed the flat tax bill 22 to 17. Fortunately Kansas has a Democratic governor who will veto this stupid idea and neither the House or the Senate has the supermajority to override her.
The Legislature is also considering giving tax breaks to disabled veterans and active duty military and has put school vouchers (tax breaks to send your kid to private school) back on the table. These ideas have merit, but let’s talk about one already in the works everyone will benefit from, and not just a select few.
This year the state reduced its portion of sales tax on food from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. Next year the state will cut its portion back to 2 percent and by 2025, completely eliminate it. A bill the Kansas Senate recently passed 22 to 16 would eliminate the sales tax completely in 2024, including the sales taxes that local governments impose on food to fund their initiatives.
According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the poor — those making less than $20,800 who make up the bottom fifth of the population — pay a large percentage of their income in sales taxes because they must spend a very large share of their income to meet basic needs. This part of the population pays almost eight times more as a share of their incomes in sales taxes than the top 1 percent — those making more than $553,200.
But even though the rest of us don’t benefit as much as our poorest citizens, a tax exemption benefits us all a little, because we all eat.
Most of the rest of the country has recognized the value of not taxing food — 32 states and the District of Columbia — completely exempt food from sales tax. Only three states —. Alabama, Mississippi and South Dakota don’t offer any kind of sales tax deduction or credit for food, and until this year, Kansas was among those states.
So far, the only ones against the idea of eliminating sales tax on food are county and municipal governments who fear such an exemption will be applied to their sales tax initiatives and would create a huge hole in their budgets they don’t have an answer for.
But if the state is going to exempt sales tax on food, so should local governments. In states that completely exempt sales on food at the state level, only six states — Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina — have local governments that don’t also exempt sales tax on food.
So if Kansas is going to exempt sales tax on food, we might as well go all the way and have local governments exempt it. That won’t be easy — most cities and county governments will see a loss of about 14 percent in sales tax revenue, as that is about how much of the sales tax comes from food. That will have to be made up somewhere – most likely in the form of a property tax increase.
But the problem there isn’t that local governments can’t do it (half of the country does it) or even that they don’t want to. Most people agree that not taxing food is a good thing.
The problem is that local governments have built too much of their budget around sales tax initiatives because voters within those units of government have seen it as a way to get other people (visitors) to help pay for those initiatives. That’s what needs to change. The good news is that we have at least a year to figure out how to do that, as it doesn’t look like the State Legislature is willing to eliminate the local portion of the sales tax on food right away.
