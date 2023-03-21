With the state seeing so much of a budget surplus, the Kansas Legislature is scrambling to find ways to offer tax relief to voters (and by extension, themselves).

Let’s shoot down one bad idea that has already passed the Kansas Senate and is likely to pass the Kansas House: setting the state’s income tax at 4.75 percent across the board—aka the flat tax. Sen. Jeff Longbine (R, Junction City) said he voted against the measure because it creates such a large revenue shortfall for the state, and suggested he would support a flat tax if they raised the rate to a percentage where the state wouldn’t lose so much.

Dispatch Editor