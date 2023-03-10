Welcome to Sophi Knows. This weekend is Daylight savings! Remember to set any clocks an hour ahead and get ready to spring forward on the 12.
Dear Sophi: I wear socks all the time. I know my feet need to get fresh air, but not only are my feet ugly, but they get cold easily. What should I do to get air on them even a little? Frozen toes
Dear Frozen toes: Don't cover your feet simply because you think they are ugly, no one should judge your feet. Keeping them warm is important to ensure you are getting good blood flow to them but they do, as you said, need fresh air occasionally. If you can't keep your feet warm during the day, wearing socks is fine. Try to sleep barefoot if possible. The covers will keep them warm and also allow your feet to breathe. Remember flip flops are not good for feet so you aren't missing out on anything by not wearing them! If your feet are cold even on hot days, consider seeing a doctor to ensure there is nothing serious going on. Most of the doctors and staff at our local hospital are good and kind.
Dear Sophi: Recently a friend of ours made some poor choices and is very upset that people disagree with her. She doesn't seem to realize how her choices affect everyone around her. How do we convey that she needs to consider others in making her decisions as the decisions affect more than just her? Ripple Effects
Dear Ripple Effects: Every single thing each person does, ripples out to everyone around them. Whether it is a toddler having a fit, that the mother has to deal with, or the man having a bad day at work and coming home grumpy to his family, each thing we do touches people either positively or negatively. Not taking one's medications has negative effects not just on the person not taking them but those around the person who have to deal with the consequences whether it is a medical reaction or a financial one. To not realize how our decisions touch those around us is very inconsiderate and selfish. Choosing to move away from family and getting upset they are sad, doesn't take into consideration how that move affects them. From big choices to small, we touch those around us. We have to think about that. If a person is yelling at a game on the television, the person has to realize it is possibly scary to children or animals. As far as letting your friend know how it is touching you, if she doesn't understand or worse, doesn't care, there isn't anything you can do about her choices. Be there for her however you can.
Dear Sophi: My former brother in law is controlling his adult children with money. By this I mean he pays for their vehicle insurance IF they do this or that. They are in their early 20's and go to school and work, so they need their vehicles and have little money. How do I help them get out from under the bribery? Frustrated Aunt
Dear Frustrated Aunt: He sounds like a very unpleasant man, and it sounds like there are reasons he is a “former” brother in law. Even if you paid for their vehicle insurance, I imagine he would find another way to control and bribe them. They are adults, they will have to figure out how to deal with him. They will either fall in line with his demands, or not and have the fallout to deal with. Sadly bullies use whatever means they have to control others and it appears he is holding the purse strings. Unless they want to cut those strings and be completely independent of his money, they have to deal with his demands. They are still young enough that they haven't learned how to become more emotionally strong against people like that. You can listen to them and give them positive emotional support without bad mouthing their father. Be a person they are comfortable confiding in and that is worth more than anything. Send them cards, not sure of love but funny cards to brighten their day. Be the light in their world to combat his darkness.
