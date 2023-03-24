Kansas Rep. District 64 Recap: Kansas House: March 12 - 19

HB 2218 Sunflower education equity act came up for a vote and I voted “No.” It finally passed with at least eight committee heads voting against it as well. Troubling language existed in the bill. On the surface, it read well, but in reality would cause issues down the road.

It would create yet another compensated bureaucratic body who would administer the flow of funds and application approvals. Money the state would reallocate into a student applicant managed account would not pay the private school tuition in full. It led parents to believe that transferring their child would be free. But is only there to defray a portion of the total cost. There wasn’t anything in the bill that would have kept the private schools from increasing their tuition well above the cash inflow from the state.