Kansas Rep. District 64 Recap: Kansas House: March 12 - 19

HB 2218 Sunflower education equity act came up for a vote and I voted “No.” It finally passed with at least eight committee heads voting against it as well. Troubling language existed in the bill. On the surface, it read well, but in reality would cause issues down the road.
It would create yet another compensated bureaucratic body who would administer the flow of funds and application approvals. Money the state would reallocate into a student applicant managed account would not pay the private school tuition in full. It led parents to believe that transferring their child would be free. But is only there to defray a portion of the total cost. There wasn’t anything in the bill that would have kept the private schools from increasing their tuition well above the cash inflow from the state.
Section 14 is a section that protects private schools not to be saddled with extra regulations or standards that public schools are under. However, there is no protection against the section to be amended in the future or a judge to rule against it. I felt it was not on a fair playing field with the private schools, knowing that competition is great, but it must be fair.
There was also no reform and support for public schools, and didn’t address huge local spending. Governor Kelly will probably veto it and then we’ll have to vote to see if we will override her veto.
We also passed among others:
HB 2400 (96 yea, 26 nay) To help workers further their education.
HB 2225 (120 yea, 1 nay) Limiting cost recovery for certain public utilities transmission related costs.
HB 2331 (101 yea, 21 nay) Designating LeHigh Portland State Park. This is an old cement factory which will require work and money (from taxpayers) to fix it up. I voted “No.”
HB 2247 (114 yea, 7 nay) Making it illegal for relatives or foster parents to take money out of a kid’s bank or savings account who is a ward of the state.
HB 2388 (121 yea, 0 nay) Requiring licensing bodies to give electronic credential when needed and provide instant credential verification.
HB 2105 (108 yea, 13 nay) Making it possible for a business to pay a wage earner’s wage up to the day worked.
SB 180 Women’s Bill of Rights. This bill simply defining sex as male and female and its assignment at birth since currently our Kansas law does not. Of Kansans polled, 80 percent agreed.
Some of my committees are pretty much over. My two budget committees are through Agriculture, Transportation, and Public Safety. Water and Local Government are still going.
I never thought I’d like Local Government but it was very interesting and turned out to be one of my favorites, and I really looked forward to going to it.
I also went to Truth Caucus, Energy Hour, Freshman Breakfast with the speaker on Thursday morning, and Tax Facts. Some tax bills will come, especially the single rate tax plan.
Voting on the education bill locked me on the House Floor and prevented me from meeting with Big Lakes. I met with the Kansas Organ Association and you could even renew your license there! Some constituents and youth groups stopped by.
Overall:
• Taxes – house passed 26 bills
• Healthcare – house passed 9 bills
• Education – house passed 9 bills
• Free Enterprise – house passed 12 bills
• Workforce – house passed 8 bills
• Social Welfare – house passed 11 bills
• Kansas Safety – house passed 21 bills
• Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness – house passed 18 bills
Upcoming dates
Friday, March 24 – Last day for Non-Exempt committee bills to be considered
Wednesday, March 29 – Last day for non-exempt bills in either house
Thursday, April 6 - First Adjournment
Wednesday, April 25 – Veto Session begins
It’s been very busy, but I’m really enjoying my time in Topeka. I have met many new people and learned so much. Be sure to call or visit anytime. Until next time, the door is always open. Be sure and send me your email so I can get you on my email list.
