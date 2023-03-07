Are the warm days making you want to get outside and work in your landscape? Well, March is a great time to remove dead foliage from the ornamental grasses in your landscapes. Ornamental grasses will green up earlier if the old foliage is removed. They are also more attractive without a mixture of dead and live leaves.

A number of tools can be used to cut back on the previous years’ growth. You could use hand clippers, weed whips (if the foliage is of a small enough diameter), weed whips with a circular blade attachment, or even a chainsaw. If you are going to use a chainsaw, you will want to use the top of the chainsaw bar to cut so the saw doesn’t pull in debris and clog.

