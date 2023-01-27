USD 379 is committed to preparing our students for life after high school, whether that is college, a technical program, military service or work. Starting in elementary school, USD 379 students begin career exploration activities using an online platform calledXelloas well as through classroom guidance lessons and guest speakers. At the elementary level, students complete activities and games to build self-knowledge and to learn about the world of work. In middle school, lessons focus on helping students identify their interests, skills and achievements and how those might align with different career pathways. Before students enter high school, each 8thgrader creates an Individual Plan of Study (IPS) that they update each semester throughout high school. Parents are also invited to meet with the student and a teacher/counselor each year to review their student’s IPS.
In high school, students continue Xello lessons related to self-awareness, planning for life after high school and developing employability skills to prepare them for the workforce. All sophomores complete a job shadowing experience. Students spend a few hours or a whole day shadowing someone in a career of interest. Students interested in careers that are not found in local industry can meet via Zoom with people in that career. Each student also completes a research project about a career of interest. All juniors take the WorkKeys assessment, which assesses the career skills they already possess, as well as areas for improvement. All students prepare a resume and cover letter and update it each year. Group college visit opportunities are offered to a 4 year university, a community college, a technical college and a small, private college each year. Each student also creates a portable electronic portfolio to keep all of the career-related items they collect throughout high school. Starting next spring, seniors will utilize the artifacts in their portfolio to create a video or presentation about their career exploration journey. These presentations will be shared with a panel of community members working in their career area.
In October, seniors participated in Apply Kansas. Students spent a morning completing college applications. Financial aid professionals from Cloud County Community College were on hand to answer questions about applying for federal financial aid. Students planning to enter the workforce or the military after high school attended an Adulting 101 panel session in which local professionals shared information on budgeting, finances, renting, insurance and other helpful topics. As of mid-October, 54 students had completed a total of 82 college applications!
Seniors also have the opportunity to participate in an internship aligned with their career interests. Internships have been offered for many years but the program has grown significantly in recent years. This fall, 25 students participated in an internship within our community.
If you are interested in serving as a job shadow or internship host or in serving on a community panel, please contact Lisa Last, School, Family & Community Connections Counselor, (lisalast@usd379.org) or 785-632-3176.
